Barcelona 'is looking at bringing the NFL to the Nou Camp' after games in London and Germany

Barcelona’s iconic Nou Camp stadium could play host to the NFL for the next two to three years.

The 99,354 capacity stadium is home to the Spanish football giants but is currently undergoing renovation.

Barcelona, ​​struggling financially since the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, is exploring ways to attract more revenue and welcoming the NFL to the field is under consideration, Spanish outlets report Mundo Deportivo and RA 1.

The NFL had its first game in Germany this season – as part of a four-year contract – when Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

WhatsNew2Day.com exclusively revealed earlier this year that NFL could have sold three million tickets for that game as the sport continues to grow across Europe.

And it looks like Barcelona are eager to get a piece of the action once the stadium is ready for the 2024-25 season.

Tom Brady (No. 12) of Tampa Bay Buccaneers has won an NFL game in four different countries

The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins now have home marketing rights in Spain, and the country once had an NFL Europe team in the Barcelona Dragons.

The NFL signed a 10-year contract in 2018 to play at least two regular season games at Tottenham’s $1.2 billion stadium, while the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to play one game at the famed Wembley Stadium over the next three years in London. London has hosted regular season games since 2007.

Brady’s win in Germany gave him a win in a fourth different country. He praised the “exciting” atmosphere and “incredible” fan turnout after the game in November and also joked that he may play in Canada given his perfect record outside the United States.

‘I think it’s pretty cool. I’ve been here long enough to see these international games take place,” he continued Let’s go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“It’s like I’m the quarterbacks’ Epcot Center. And it was really nice to be a part of that. And I think the fact that I’m undefeated outside of the US, I hope at some point I can go play in the CFL and really see what I can make of myself there, because it’s been going pretty well outside of the country. ‘