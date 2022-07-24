Barcelona: How exactly are they affording their summer spending spree?

Nobody expected that Barcelona would be the driving force behind the transfer market, but that’s just how it went.

Their purchase of Robert Lewandowski forced Bayern Munich to buy Sadio Mane in advance.

They’ve taken on Andreas Christensen and will sign Cesar Azpilicueta to make room for Chelsea’s major defensive reshuffle, but they pushed them out of the way with their successful chase of Raphinha, leading Chelsea to take over Raheem Sterling.

Sports post looks at how they did it all without cash and examines how much they could be Europe’s biggest lenders this summer by pawning the club’s future.

Barcelona was a force in the market this summer, despite advocating poverty for it

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said this week: ‘It is the only club in the world that has no money but buys all the players they want’. Is he right to whine?

Well, it’s not entirely true that Barcelona has been able to buy anyone they want.

They wanted to remember Erling Haaland, and had to settle for Lewandowski – two great strikers but at completely different ends of their careers.

They also want Bernardo Silva and Jules Koude but the former seems to be out of their reach and to get the latter he would have to insist on going to Barcelona for less money than he would get at Chelsea which now favorite to sign him.

Julian Nagelsmann delivered a parting shot that suggested Barcelona were being treated differently

Sevilla defender Jules Koude is a prime target for Chelsea, but Barca are interested too

But they still signed Christensen, Franck Kessie, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and now Lewandowski. Didn’t the club advocate poverty at the beginning of the summer, leading us all to believe that they talked certain players out and it seemed like they weren’t going to get anyone?

The club’s president, Joan Laporta, said the club would not sign anyone unless its members allow him to pawn his future – 49 percent of the merchandising business and 25 percent of its future revenue from TV rights sales.

The confusing part is that these deals haven’t closed yet, two of them haven’t even been announced yet, and yet they are spending the money.

So the plan is to bring in the players and then sign the deals?

So it seems. It is also possible that in order to close these deals, Barcelona will have to convince the potential investors that they will be an attractive team this season.

The sight of Lewandowski smiling in Barcelona club clothes will make the merchandising deal easier.

Laporta has already sold 10 percent of the future money for TV rights to US investment firm Sixth Street Partners in a deal worth £176 million (€207 million) and Laporta should sign a contract with the San Francisco-based company in the coming days. Francisco-based investment fund. Another 15 percent should follow.

The three deals in total will bring in between £510 and £595m which is what has put Barcelona back in a position where they can buy players without having to sell first.

Club president Joan Laporta has already sold 10 percent of the future money for TV rights to US investment firm Sixth Street Partners in a deal worth £176 million

The sight of Lewandowski (right) and Raphinha (left) smiling in Barcelona club clothes will make the merchandising deal easier

But until the deals are signed, they can’t register players?

Exactly and that can even be used as a tactic to pressure players like Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay to leave this summer. We can’t register players unless you go.

So what happens between now and the end of August?

They must complete activating these so-called economic levers and they must buy a defender.

Chelsea are better placed to sign Kounde, but that should help Barcelona complete Azpilicueta’s signing. Then they will try to push Depay out and the Frenkie de Jong saga runs until the deadline.

Chelsea are better placed to sign Kounde, but that should help Barca get Cesar Azpilicueta . to capture

Isn’t the drama over yet?

This was set up to be the dullest summer in the club’s history. It proves anything but. Barcelona is playing a risky game of balancing sales with purchases.

The long-term risks are not great (Lewandowski has a four-year contract!) but in the short term Xavi will end up with a team that can compete.