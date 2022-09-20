Barcelona ‘forecast profits of £240m this season’ after rescuing their dire financial situation
Barcelona have reportedly predicted a £240m (€274m) profit this season.
The Spanish giants were forced to carry out a handful of ‘financial levers’ this summer to boost funds and register new signings, even after LaLiga increased their spending cap to £575m. (€656.5 million).
In a bid to sign the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Konde, Barcelona sold 25 per cent of their television rights for the next 25 years to Sixth Street in a deal worth £437m (€500m).
Barcelona ‘have predicted a £240m profit this season’ after bailing out the club’s finances
Club bosses including Joan Laporta used ‘financial levers’ this summer in a bid to boost funds
The Nou Camp bosses also handed 24.5 percent of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media and a further 24.5 percent to Socios.com.
Barcelona have also revealed that they made a profit of £86m (€98m) and a turnover of £880m (€1.017billion) during the 2021-22 campaign, according to Athletics.
Apart from the aforementioned trio, the Catalan club have signed Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso and Pablo Torre this summer, contributing to a total spend of more than £131m (€150m).
Robert Lewandowski arrived for £42.5million during an expensive summer for the Spanish giants
In addition, Barcelona agreed a new blockbuster contract with former club-record signing Ousmane Dembele, re-signing for a reported deal worth approximately £297,000-a-week.
The summer trip looks set to pay dividends on the football pitch as Xavi’s side go into the first international break in second place behind defending champions Real Madrid.
Barcelona, who are enjoying a five-game winning streak in LaLiga, will return in October to face Mallorca before an important Champions League clash against Inter Milan at the San Siro.