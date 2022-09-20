Barcelona ‘forecast profits of £240m this season’ after rescuing their dire financial situation

Barcelona have reportedly predicted a £240m (€274m) profit this season.

The Spanish giants were forced to carry out a handful of ‘financial levers’ this summer to boost funds and register new signings, even after LaLiga increased their spending cap to £575m. (€656.5 million).

In a bid to sign the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Konde, Barcelona sold 25 per cent of their television rights for the next 25 years to Sixth Street in a deal worth £437m (€500m).

The Nou Camp bosses also handed 24.5 percent of Barca Studios to Orpheus Media and a further 24.5 percent to Socios.com.

Barcelona have also revealed that they made a profit of £86m (€98m) and a turnover of £880m (€1.017billion) during the 2021-22 campaign, according to Athletics.

Apart from the aforementioned trio, the Catalan club have signed Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso and Pablo Torre this summer, contributing to a total spend of more than £131m (€150m).

In addition, Barcelona agreed a new blockbuster contract with former club-record signing Ousmane Dembele, re-signing for a reported deal worth approximately £297,000-a-week.

The summer trip looks set to pay dividends on the football pitch as Xavi’s side go into the first international break in second place behind defending champions Real Madrid.

Barcelona, ​​who are enjoying a five-game winning streak in LaLiga, will return in October to face Mallorca before an important Champions League clash against Inter Milan at the San Siro.