Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was forced off injured after just 23 minutes during France’s win

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde forced off injured after just 23 minutes of France’s Nations League win over Austria… in a huge blow to the Catalan giants with a busy month ahead

By Jacob Ranson for Mailonline

Published: 22:52, 22 September 2022 | Up to date: 23:02, 22 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Barcelona defender Jules Konde was forced off through injury during France’s 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League.

The summer signing was named in Didier Deschamps’ starting line-up for the international at the Stade de France in Paris, but had to be replaced after just 23 minutes when the centre-back went off injured.

The problem appeared to be muscular as the defender was quickly replaced by Arsenal’s William Saliba.

Konde was not the only injury blow for France, as goalkeeper Mike Maignan also had to be replaced at half-time after picking up a calf injury.

Les Bleus went on to win the game thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud early in the second half to help them end a winless run in this year’s Nations League and climb to third in the group.

Didier Deschamps has since confirmed that Konde has picked up a thigh injury, the extent of which will be determined by a medical scan over the next 24 hours.

The injury to Konde comes as a huge blow for Barcelona, ​​who face a busy period of matches

It comes as a huge blow for the Catalan giants, who face a busy period of games after the international break.

Xavi’s side will play nine games in October, including an El Clasico against Real Madrid, and crunch Champions League games against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Kounde has been in fine form for Barcelona since joining from LaLiga rivals Sevilla in the summer, playing three of the opening six league games and featuring in both Champions League games so far.

