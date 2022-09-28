Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will ‘undergo tests’ on his leg

Barcelona have suffered another injury after they confirmed Hector Bellerin ‘will undergo a series of tests’ on his leg after reporting ‘difficulties’ during Tuesday’s training.

The Catalan club said in a statement on Wednesday that it would discover the full extent of the injury, although it is not yet clear how serious the injury is.

The club statement read: “Hector Bellerin reported problems with the soleus in his left leg during Tuesday morning’s practice.

The news comes as a blow to manager Xavi, who is busy with a busy run of games in October

“Wednesday the defender will undergo a series of tests to determine the full extent of the problems.”

Bellerin joined from Arsenal this summer at Barcelona, ​​ending his decade-long stay in the Emirates, and played in the club’s last two LaLiga games, starting in their 4-0 win over Cadiz. to then play as a substitute against Elche.

It will be a huge blow to Barca boss Xavi if Bellerin’s injury is serious, as he has already ruled out many first-team players.

Barcelona confirmed Memphis Depay (left) and Frenkie de Jong (right) sustained injuries

Jules Kunde is also out and dealt a blow in France’s 2-0 victory over Austria

Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have also been ruled out with injury, leaving Xavi without some of his best players for the upcoming games against Mallorca this weekend and then Inter Milan in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Araujo is expected to miss the World Cup in Qatar after flying to Finland on Tuesday for surgery on his thigh injury.

The club has not given an indication of how long Araujo will be sidelined, but it is possible the 23-year-old will be out of action until 2023.

Defender Ronald Araujo may be out until 2023 and will have surgery on his thigh on Wednesday

Versatile French defender Kunde is also currently out, receiving a blow in France’s 2-0 Nations League win against Austria on Thursday.

In defence, Xavi still has Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde to close the gaps left by Bellerin, Araujo and Koundde.