WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will ‘undergo tests’ on his leg

Sports
By Merry
Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will 'undergo tests' on his leg 19
1664350492 865 Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will
Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will 'undergo tests' on his leg 20
1664350493 438 Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will
Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will 'undergo tests' on his leg 21
1664350495 811 Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will
Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will 'undergo tests' on his leg 22
1664350496 206 Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will
Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will 'undergo tests' on his leg 23
1664350498 273 Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will
Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow after confirming Hector Bellerin will 'undergo tests' on his leg 24

Barcelona STILL injured Hector Bellerin to undergo ‘tests’ on his leg after experiencing ‘difficulties’ in training… with Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay among those on the sidelines

  • Hector Bellerin will undergo tests on his leg after an injury
  • Ex-Arsenal man ‘reported problems with the soleus in his left leg’ on Tuesday
  • It’s another blow to Barcelona and Xavi, whose injury list continues to grow
  • Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are out

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Barcelona have suffered another injury after they confirmed Hector Bellerin ‘will undergo a series of tests’ on his leg after reporting ‘difficulties’ during Tuesday’s training.

The Catalan club said in a statement on Wednesday that it would discover the full extent of the injury, although it is not yet clear how serious the injury is.

The club statement read: “Hector Bellerin reported problems with the soleus in his left leg during Tuesday morning’s practice.

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin to test his leg after being injured

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin to test his leg after being injured

The news comes as a blow to manager Xavi, who is busy with a busy run of games in October

The news comes as a blow to manager Xavi, who is busy with a busy run of games in October

“Wednesday the defender will undergo a series of tests to determine the full extent of the problems.”

Bellerin joined from Arsenal this summer at Barcelona, ​​ending his decade-long stay in the Emirates, and played in the club’s last two LaLiga games, starting in their 4-0 win over Cadiz. to then play as a substitute against Elche.

It will be a huge blow to Barca boss Xavi if Bellerin’s injury is serious, as he has already ruled out many first-team players.

Barcelona have revealed Memphis Depay has a hamstring injury
Teammate Frenkie de Jong has also been eliminated after being eliminated in the same match

Barcelona confirmed Memphis Depay (left) and Frenkie de Jong (right) sustained injuries

Jules Kunde is also out and dealt a blow in France's 2-0 victory over Austria

Jules Kunde is also out and dealt a blow in France’s 2-0 victory over Austria

Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have also been ruled out with injury, leaving Xavi without some of his best players for the upcoming games against Mallorca this weekend and then Inter Milan in the Champions League next Tuesday.

Araujo is expected to miss the World Cup in Qatar after flying to Finland on Tuesday for surgery on his thigh injury.

The club has not given an indication of how long Araujo will be sidelined, but it is possible the 23-year-old will be out of action until 2023.

Defender Ronald Araujo may be out until 2023 and will have surgery on his thigh on Wednesday

Defender Ronald Araujo may be out until 2023 and will have surgery on his thigh on Wednesday

Versatile French defender Kunde is also currently out, receiving a blow in France’s 2-0 Nations League win against Austria on Thursday.

In defence, Xavi still has Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde to close the gaps left by Bellerin, Araujo and Koundde.

Cristiano Ronaldos sister fires back at Real Madrid chief Florentino
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jorginho joins Roberto Carlos and…

Merry

Norwell takes nine wickets as…

Merry

Arsenal are top and Tottenham are third…

Merry
1 of 4,992

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More