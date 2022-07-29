WhatsNew2Day
Barcelona CONFIRM Jules Kounde’s arrival from Sevilla

Sports
By Merry

Barcelona CONFIRM Jules Koude’s £46m arrival from Sevilla as Chelsea miss out on another target of the Catalan giants… with the Frenchman signing a five-year deal, including a whopping £840m release clause

  • Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kunde
  • The Frenchman has signed a five-year contract at Camp Nou
  • Barça have included a huge £840million escape clause in Kunde’s contract
  • The defender will be ‘officially presented behind closed doors on Monday’

By Luke Bissett for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sevilla on the transfer of defender Jules Kunde.

The Frenchman has signed a five-year contract at the Camp Nou and has a massive £840million buyout clause.

The Catalan club dramatically defeated Chelsea this week by Kunde’s signature.

The Blues were the front-runners to sign the defender, but Barca came in on the 11th hour to make the Frenchman their fifth signing of the summer.

The saga comes after Andreas Christensen traded west London for Barcelona earlier in the window, while the Blaugrana also sealed the signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Barca announced that Koude will train for the first time at his new club on Friday, will be ‘officially presented’ behind closed doors on Monday.



