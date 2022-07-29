Barcelona CONFIRM Jules Kounde’s arrival from Sevilla

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Sevilla on the transfer of defender Jules Kunde.

The Frenchman has signed a five-year contract at the Camp Nou and has a massive £840million buyout clause.

The Catalan club dramatically defeated Chelsea this week by Kunde’s signature.

The Blues were the front-runners to sign the defender, but Barca came in on the 11th hour to make the Frenchman their fifth signing of the summer.

The saga comes after Andreas Christensen traded west London for Barcelona earlier in the window, while the Blaugrana also sealed the signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Barca announced that Koude will train for the first time at his new club on Friday, will be ‘officially presented’ behind closed doors on Monday.