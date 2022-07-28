Barcelona CONFIRM deal with Sevilla for Jules Kounde as former Chelsea target is filmed upon arrival

Barcelona have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Sevilla to sign defender Jules Kunde.

The 23-year-old was filmed arriving for his medical treatment and the deal comes as a major blow to Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel, who was deeply interested in the France international.

Provided he passes the medical, Koude will become Barcelona’s fifth signing in what will be a busy summer for the Laliga squad.

Chelsea have moved to block Marcos Alonso’s transfer to the Catalan giants in response to Barca taking Kunde.

According to reports, the Blues are also reluctant to allow fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta to finalize his move to Camp Nou in what is becoming an increasingly tricky and complicated series of negotiations.

It comes after Barcelona swooped in on Koude, even after Chelsea saw their offer accepted.

Andreas Christensen already made the move from Chelsea to Barcelona this summer, but there are now doubts whether fellow defenders Alonso and Azpilicueta will follow.

Chelsea believed they had secured the France international after Sevilla agreed to their £55million offer, but Barcelona stared at them at the 11th hour.

Barca had made a similar move to hijack Chelsea’s move earlier this summer to take over Raphinha from Leeds United.

Chelsea came close to signing Kunde, 23, last summer and earlier in this window there was a strong belief in Spain that the Frenchman moving to Stamford Bridge was inevitable once the takeover by Todd Boehly was completed.

The player has always preferred to go to Barcelona and the club even briefly had his shirt name available for purchase on their online store. It was quickly removed.