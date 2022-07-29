Barcelona chief Laporta vows to do EVERYTHING he can to ‘make the dream a reality’ and re-sign Messi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has vowed to do everything he can to re-sign Lionel Messi next summer when the PSG star’s contract expires.

Messi, 35, left the Nou Camp to join the French giants for free in 2021, marking an emotional end to his 21-year career at Barcelona.

Laporta, who admitted he feels ‘indebted’ to the Argentine superstar, will do everything in his power to lure him back to the Catalan club next year.

Joan Laporta has vowed to do everything she can to re-sign Barcelona legend Lionel Messi next summer

The Nou Camp chief feels ‘indebted’ to Messi after his 21-year career with the Spanish giants

“I feel indebted to Leo Messi,” he said.

“I would like him to end his career in a Barcelona shirt and be cheered in all stadiums.

“I feel partially responsible for how things ended, and I feel that this is a temporary end and that we will make this dream a reality. At least that’s the dream.’

Ongoing financial difficulties prevented Barcelona from offering Messi close to his £500,000-per-week contract in 2021, leading the attacker to look for fresh pastures in France.

The Barcelona superstar scored 670 goals in 776 appearances before leaving for PSG in 2021

Messi burst into tears during his exit interview, but may now be ready for an equally emotional return in 2023 if Laporta can orchestrate a deal.

He scored 670 goals and 302 assists in 776 games during his two-decade stint with the LaLiga giants.

Barcelona have seemingly managed to turn around their troubled financial situation through the sale of TV rights this summer, with more than £140m being spent on Sevilla defender Jules Kunde, Leeds winger Raphinha and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.