Barcelona chief Laporta vows to do EVERYTHING he can to ‘make the dream a reality’ and re-sign Messi
‘We will make this dream come true’: Barcelona chief Joan Laporta vows to do everything he can to re-sign Lionel Messi next summer when his PSG contract expires, admits he feels ‘indebted’ to the club legend
- Barcelona president Joan Laporta will do everything he can to sign Lionel Messi in 2023
- The 60-year-old ‘dreams’ of reuniting with the ex-Barcelona star next summer
- Messi went to PSG in 2021 on a free transfer due to financial problems at Barcelona
- He burst into tears during a press conference as he entered the Nou Camp. left
- But Messi could be ready for an equally emotional return if Laporta keeps his vow
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has vowed to do everything he can to re-sign Lionel Messi next summer when the PSG star’s contract expires.
Messi, 35, left the Nou Camp to join the French giants for free in 2021, marking an emotional end to his 21-year career at Barcelona.
Laporta, who admitted he feels ‘indebted’ to the Argentine superstar, will do everything in his power to lure him back to the Catalan club next year.
Joan Laporta has vowed to do everything she can to re-sign Barcelona legend Lionel Messi next summer
The Nou Camp chief feels ‘indebted’ to Messi after his 21-year career with the Spanish giants
“I feel indebted to Leo Messi,” he said.
“I would like him to end his career in a Barcelona shirt and be cheered in all stadiums.
“I feel partially responsible for how things ended, and I feel that this is a temporary end and that we will make this dream a reality. At least that’s the dream.’
Ongoing financial difficulties prevented Barcelona from offering Messi close to his £500,000-per-week contract in 2021, leading the attacker to look for fresh pastures in France.
The Barcelona superstar scored 670 goals in 776 appearances before leaving for PSG in 2021
Messi burst into tears during his exit interview, but may now be ready for an equally emotional return in 2023 if Laporta can orchestrate a deal.
He scored 670 goals and 302 assists in 776 games during his two-decade stint with the LaLiga giants.
Barcelona have seemingly managed to turn around their troubled financial situation through the sale of TV rights this summer, with more than £140m being spent on Sevilla defender Jules Kunde, Leeds winger Raphinha and Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.