Barcelona boss Xavi ‘has told Chelsea duo he will do everything possible to sign them

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Everton next weekend.

The two defenders’ respective contracts with the Blues expire next summer, but they are both keen to move on to the Catalans, despite the former signing a new contract in March.

The Catalan giants have been interested in the long-serving Blues pair all summer, but Thomas Tuchel has tried to hold onto a double move amid tensions with the LaLiga runners-up.

Barcelona have been interested in Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso all summer

The defenders’ respective contracts, including Azipilicueta (pictured), expire next summer

The two clubs have been in direct battle over transfers all summer, with Raphinha and Jules Kunde both opting to join Barca over the Blues, despite Chelsea having accepted offers for both players.

Chelsea have since moved to block Alonso’s transfer to the Catalan giants in response to Barca grabbing the 23-year-old star.

The Blues are also reluctant to allow fellow defender Cesar Azpilicueta to finalize his move to Camp Nou in what is becoming an increasingly tricky and complicated series of negotiations.

Spanish outlet Sporthowever, has reported that Barcelona boss Xavi has personally intervened to try and reassure the pair that he will continue to work on their move to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona boss Xavi has personally intervened to reassure the couple about transfers

The former midfielder has also said they need to make sure the transfers are economically correct.

The LaLiga side is hopeful they can sort things out for Chelsea’s Premier League opener next week.

The pair are both growing increasingly frustrated with the situation between the two clubs after Barcelona ducked for Kunde even after Chelsea saw their offer accepted.

Andreas Christensen already made the move from Chelsea to Barcelona this summer, but there are now doubts whether fellow defenders Alonso and Azpilicueta will follow.

Chelsea believed they had secured the France international after Sevilla agreed to their £55million offer, but Barcelona stared at them at the 11th hour.