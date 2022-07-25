WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Barcelona ‘are told to pay £15m for Celta Vigo’s Javi Galan this summer’ amid defensive reshuffle

Sports
By Merry

Barcelona ‘telled to cough up £15million for Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan this summer’ as Xavi ‘set the 27-year-old as an alternative if Chelsea refuse to sell Marcos Alonso this summer’

  • Barcelona will have to pay the breakaway clause to Celta Vigo’s Javi Galan. to get
  • Celta wants 18 million euros to transfer their 27-year-old left-back to Barca . to let go
  • Barca look for new defensive options, but get Marcos Alonso. maybe not from Chelsea

By Samuel Draper for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Celta Vigo will force Barcelona to pay £15m (€18m) this summer if they want 27-year-old Javi Galan, with Barca manager Xavi’s highly coveted left-back, this summer.

It is thought that the Catalan giants will choose Galan if they cannot negotiate a deal to sign Marcos Alonso from Chelsea.

Barca remain convinced they are favorites to sign Jules Kunde, for the London club, as they seek defensive reinforcements ahead of the start of the La Liga season.

60676827 0 image a 17 1658768599984

Javi Galan will cost Barcelona £15million to buy left-back from Celta Vigo

And Mundo Deportivo report that while Celta doesn’t want to part with Galan, they would if the release clause is met – and Barca knows this.

They could try to lower this price, but any possible sale would be one of the most important steps in Celta’s history, so they won’t turn around easily.

Galan’s contract with the Os Celestes – or Sky Blues – runs for another four years, following a €4 million transfer from Huesca last year.

Xavi is considered a big fan of Galan, who played 35 times for Celta last season when the club finished in the top half of the league.

Xavi wants to bring his former teammate back to the club

Barca manager Xavi needs defensive options and is believed to be a fan of 27-year-old Galan

Marcos Alonso is considered one of Barca's options, but Chelsea may not be willing to sell

Marcos Alonso is considered one of Barca’s options, but Chelsea may not be willing to sell

Barcelona may need to look for their new line of defence, with Alonso’s availability uncertain – especially as Chelsea may be reluctant to sell to the Catalan club at the moment.

Barca beat the Blues to sign Leeds’ winger Raphinha in the window earlier – and the London side is also after Kounde.

It may make them less willing to let Alonso – or another rumored target Cesar Azpilicueta – also leave for Barcelona.

Barcelona made several signings during the period, including Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, after his Chelsea contract expired.



You might also like More from author
More Stories

Burnley have £1.5m bid for FC Antwerp…

Merry

Manly bosses leave Des Hasler and Daly…

Merry

How the Roosters changed uniform to fit…

Merry
1 of 3,826

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More