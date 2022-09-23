Barcelona ‘are pushing to finalise a £22m transfer for Antoine Griezmann’ with Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are rushing to complete a £22m deal for Antoine Griezmann’s permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Catalan side are looking to find a solution to the Frenchman’s current ordeal, with him only appearing after the 60th minute for Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico are obliged to pay Barcelona £35m if Griezmann plays 50 per cent of their playing time during his two-year loan spell with them.

Barcelona are pushing to complete a cut-price deal for Antoine Griezmann with Atletico Madrid

The Catalan side feel they are willing to negotiate with their league rivals before taking legal action

But with the Frenchman growing frustrated with his substitute performances, Xavi’s side are looking to negotiate a deal for a cut-price £22million.

According to Mundo Deportivothey hope to complete the transfer before the two teams meet for the first time in LaLiga this season on January 7 when Barcelona travel to the Metropolitano.

The Catalan side is still able to take legal action if no solution is found, but they are looking to find an amicable solution first.

Barca believe that Atletico have already triggered the purchase option because in the first year on loan he exceeded 50% playing time for the club. However, Atletico believe that it will be effective if he exceeds this percentage in the total of two years on loan – therefore they now refuse to start him.

Diego Simeone has refused to bring on the Frenchman before the 60th minute this season

The 31-year-old’s seven appearances in LaLiga this season have all come after the 60th minute and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has strongly suggested the restrictions have come from the hierarchy at the club.

Griezmann has still managed to score three times across those games but will be relieved that he can now finally complete a full ninety minutes as he looks to secure his place in France’s squad ahead of the World Cup in November.

Barcelona had dug their heels in to try to get the full £35million back for the striker, but are now happy to accept the reduced fee as the cash-strapped club look to get some cash back for their unwanted stars.