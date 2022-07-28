Barcelona are ‘on the right track’ to register new signings insists LaLiga chief Javier Tebas

Barcelona has been wasting money this summer on big names including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, a surprising splurge given the club’s well-documented financial concerns.

The Catalan giants also grabbed both Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie for free transfers, but it remains to be seen how the club will manage to fit all their new signings into the squad with the LaLiga’s strict player registration rules.

Barca also expect the imminent signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to compound their problems and are still chasing Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.

However, LaLiga chief Javier Tebas says he is confident Barca will solve both their financial and registration problems to have their new players available.

It remains to be seen whether that will be possible sooner their opening game against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.

Tebas told Sport: ‘They know what to do. I think they still have some work to do, but they are on the right track.

‘Ask FC Barcelona. I can say that they know the rules well and know what to do. They have yet to do it, but there is still some time.’

Tebas also revealed that the creative sale of their broadcasting rights played a part in Barce’s ability to register so many expensive new signings while meeting the LaLiga’s strict salary caps.

“They have sold 10 percent of their TV rights for 207 million euros. Then they increased that share to 25%, which I think will bring them about 350 million euros more,” he said.

“That would be 500 million euros and I think they have a third leverage, that of about 200 million euros. With that, and if they manage to get some players to leave, it explains the possibility of these signings.

“They’ve been able to sell assets, what they had to do, and cut salaries — that’s what allows them to sign.”

In order to reach all these new signatures and register them, they may have to force Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay leave the club to lower the wage bill.