Barcelona are ‘Jorginho and could launch January move’ with Xavi keen on the Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly on the radar of LaLiga giants Barcelona, ​​who could be looking for a replacement for the aging Sergio Busquets.

The Italy international is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and could be available at a discounted price if he were to sign a new contract with the club.

The Catalans are monitoring his situation with the Blues and are considering an attack on him in January. The sun.

It is also suggested that Barcelona could sign the 30-year-old a contractual agreement, which is allowed as he would be in the last six months of his contract and it is with a foreign club.

Jorginho faces a fight at Chelsea to play a part in new manager Graham Potter’s plans, as will the entire team, as they will try to impress the new boss.

Since joining Napoli’s West Londoners in Serie A in 2018, he has played 196 games for the club, scoring 27 goals.

The report suggests Barcelona boss Xavi is looking for a replacement for Busquests, who is nearing the end of his career at the age of 34.

The Spanish midfielder is also in the final year of his contract and could leave the Nou Camp for free at the end of the season if the terms between him and the club are not extended.

Busquets has won it all at Barcelona during his 14-year stint in the club’s first team, having gone through the club’s academy.

Jorginho would quickly get used to Barcelona, ​​as he would connect with former team-mates Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso, who both moved to the LaLiga club in the summer.

Xavi hopes to strengthen his side of Barcelona despite severe financial constraints

Xavi failed in the summer with a transfer to Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, and Jorginho could be seen as a cheaper alternative to the Portugal international.

The Barcelona boss doesn’t have a weak midfield at the moment, however, as the club managed to hold onto Manchester United transfer target Frenkie De Jong, despite multiple bids from Old Trafford’s side over the summer.

Barcelona currently top LaLiga, having won five of their six opening games of the league season, although Real Madrid are one point behind with a game in hand.