Barcelona are hoping Gerard Pique ‘keeps his word’ after saying he would quit if he was not needed

Barcelona ‘hope Gerard Pique keeps his word’ and retires from professional football rather than accept a place as a substitute.

The arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Jules Konde this summer, combined with the emergence of young defenders Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo, have raised major questions about where Pique fits into Xavi’s starting line-up.

According to SportThe Blaugrana are hoping Pique can ease the pressure on their financial situation, claiming the feeling at Barcelona is: ‘Let’s see if he keeps his word.’

The 35-year-old’s contract officially expires in June 2024 and his situation could be further exacerbated by Barcelona’s recent financial woes, with the club’s financial vice-president recently claiming the club needed £438m to save the club.

Xavi Hernandez gives instructions to Gerard Pique during a Europa League match in February

Pique’s wages are currently making a big dent in their coffers, with data from Capology suggests the Barcelona captain currently sits at the top of their £45m wage pyramid. per year.

The Spain international has also previously stated that he would never want to play for another club or even sit on the bench at Barcelona, ​​despite starting just one game in La Liga this season, with Christensen and Kounde arrives to become Xavi’s first choice in defensive partnership.

But it is clear that Pique is a club man, having previously said after Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League quarter-final thrashing of Bayern Munich in 2020: ‘We have reached rock bottom with Barca. If I have to go, so that new blood comes in, then I go.’

Pique also said in 2021: ‘If Koeman tells me tomorrow that I have to go, I will stop playing football. I will not play for any other team than Barça,” and “I will retire at Barça, but never as a substitute.”

Jules Konde was signed by Barcelona this summer for a fee of £40 million

Andreas Christensen joined Barcelona from Chelsea and will earn €9 million a year at Barcelona

Gerard Pique warms up before a La Liga match before Barcelona and Elche at the Camp Nou

Born in Barcelona, ​​the Catalan joined the club as a youth player, rising through the academy at La Masia before joining Manchester United in 2004.

He spent four years at the club, going on loan to Real Zaragoza for one season before returning to Barcelona, ​​where he has since gone on to make 658 appearances and score 58 times for the Spanish giants.

Pique is fifth on Barcelona’s all-time leading goalscorer list but missed much of the end of last season thanks to a soft tissue injury that left Xavi no choice but to bolster his defensive stocks over the summer.