Barcelona are increasingly confident they can steal a player from under Chelsea’s nose for the second time this summer.

The feeling at the club is that if Jules Kunde had gone to Chelsea, he would have done so when they came to a full deal with Sevilla.

The French defender has made no secret of his preference for Barcelona if they can meet Sevilla’s financial demands and Barca are now more confident than ever that they can.

Barcelona are confident they will win the race to sign Sevilla’s Jules Koude for Chelsea

Xavi will be happy if the 23-year-old comes to Barcelona, ​​although the collateral damage to another player in the market could cause problems in their hunt for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea could now block their captaincy’s move to Spain, partly in response to Barcelona having twice the upper hand this summer and partly because they need the Spanish defender more than ever as another defensive target is missed.

Chelsea have not yet given up on Koude, but there are concerns that the deal is taking so long.

The impression is created that the player is playing for time while Barcelona gets its financial house in order.

Chelsea could block Barca’s bid for Cesar Azpilicueta if Catalan giants also get Kunde

Last week, they signed the second deal with Sixth Street to sell an additional 15 percent of their TV rights over the next 25 years. They had already made a deal for 10 percent.

With a deal to lease 49 percent of their marketing arm, also in the pipeline, the club will get their finances in order at the expense of future revenues and escape La Liga’s financial fair play rules, limiting their spending up to 25 percent of their earnings.

Barcelona beat Chelsea earlier this summer when they took over Raphinha from Leeds, despite Chelsea believing the player was theirs.

Chelsea have agreed a £65million fee for Koude and Barcelona cannot match that, but in the belief that if Sevilla are paid a large sum up front they will accept less and let Kounde go where he pleases.