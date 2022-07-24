Barcelona and Real Madrid players clash in mass brawl during pre-season friendly in Las Vegas

Things were not so friendly when Real Madrid and Barcelona players clashed during last night’s pre-season El Clasico in Las Vegas.

The La Liga rivals met as part of the pre-season preparations in the US, but tempers heated up during Barcelona’s 1-0 win.

Just before halftime, Vinicius Jr. cynically slammed by Jordi Alba during a signature run, which did not go down well with the Brazilian.

Vinicius Jr. was not happy with a tackle from Jordi Alba and caused a fight between the sides

Eden Hazard prevents Sergio Busquets from getting more from Vinicius Jr during the fight

Antonio Rudiger (far right) was another who got involved in the push and shove competition

The Real Madrid star and team-mate Rodyrgo got into an argument with Barca’s Sergio Busquets over the tackle, leading to a struggle with a number of players pushing and pushing each other.

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard tried to act as a peacemaker by holding back Busquets as the Barca icon grabbed a handful of Vinicius’ shiny new Real shirt.

Madrid’s new Stamford Bridge recruit Antonio Rudiger was also involved in the bickering between the two El Clasico rivals and got into a bit of a fight with Barca’s Ronald Araujo.

The match was won by a sensational attack from Barcelona’s new signing of Leeds Raphinha

The match marked the first appearance of new star Robert Lewandowski in a Barcelona shirt

A crowd of 61,299 fans gathered at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to watch Barcelona take on their old rivals.

The match winner comes from Barca’s new signing, Raphinha, who struck a stunning attack into the top corner midway through the first half.

Robert Lewandowski first appeared in the Barcelona colors, but Real still did not have a talisman Karim Benzema.

His absence was also felt as Carlo Ancelotti’s men failed to get a shot on target despite boasting a team that included Hazard, Vinicius and Rodrygo.