Barcelona and Juventus want Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot but the defender is keen to stay

Barcelona and Juventus are keen to make a move to Manchester United’s right-back Diogo Dalot, but the Portugal international is reportedly looking to extend his contract with the club.

The 23-year-old has established himself as first-choice at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag, while the new defenses of Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia continue to impress.

Dalot also shone for Portugal during the international break, scoring twice in their 4-0 win over the Czech Republic last weekend.

His bright performances have attracted the attention of several clubs, including Barcelona and Juventus, according to him MEN’S Sports.

The Portuguese defender’s contract expires at the end of the season, although United have the option to extend the deal for another year.

The report states that despite the interest from elsewhere, Dalot wants to bet his future for the Red Devils.

Dalot signed for United in 2018, coming over from Porto for £17.4 million. He made 73 appearances for the club, while spending the 2020-21 season on loan to AC Milan.

He generally played second fiddle to Aaron Wan-Bissaka during his time at Old Trafford, but took over the former Crystal Palace player in the second half of last season.

Dalot struggled for playing time under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but has since seized his chance under Ralf Rangnick and now Ten Hag.

The right-back has also won six caps for his national team and hopes to play a key role at the World Cup this winter, although he is likely to be behind Manchester City star Joao Cancelo in the pecking order.

United take on arch-rival City in the Manchester derby this Sunday and a win would put them two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side with a game in hand.