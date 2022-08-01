Barcelona admit Jules Kounde was on the brink of becoming a Chelsea player before move to Camp Nou

Barcelona admitted last week that Jules Kunde was practically a Chelsea player before they brought him to the Camp Nou.

The club’s football director, Mateu Alemany, said the player’s own preference to play for Barcelona, ​​and Barça freeing up more money by selling a larger share of his future TV rights, was the key to keeping him out of the clutches of the club. snatch Chelsea.

Alemany said: “Almost every day they (Kounde’s team) called me for an update because Koude wanted to go to Barça and he was waiting for us.

Jules Kounde poses in his new Barcelona shirt, but was about to go to Chelsea

The defender moved to Camp Nou after turning down Stamford Bridge in favor of Spain

“In the end I had to tell Jonathan (Kebe, the player’s agent) not to call again because I didn’t know what to say to him.

‘When we sold the second part of the future TV rights, Koude almost closed his deal with another club. But he wanted to come to Barça.’

The comments confirm that the French defender postponed his move to Chelsea in hopes that Barcelona would free up funds to sign him.

Barcelona has spent €158 million so far this summer, financed by the sale of, first 10 percent, and then a further 15 percent, of future TV rights to the investment fund Sixth Street.

Thomas Tuchel failed in his bid to sign Jules Koude and make him part of his team

Those sales have brought in more than 500 million euros and the spending is not over with Cesar Azpilicueta still a target.

Alemany said he did not believe the Kounde and Raphinha deals had deteriorated relations with Chelsea to the point that they might now struggle to do business with them about Spain’s veteran international.

He added: “We have a very good relationship with Chelsea. We had dinner with the owner of the club (Todd Boehly). We may be interested in another player of theirs, but I don’t want to talk about players who have contracts with other clubs.”

Barcelona still keen to sign Chelsea’s Spanish fullback Cesar Azpilicueta this summer

Xavi already asked the club in January to sign Azpilicueta. He called the player personally, but Azpilicueta did not want to leave Chelsea midway through the season. Xavi wants to defend the 32-year-old alongside Kunde, Ronald Araujo and Jordi Alba in his first choice this season.

Kounde confirmed his preference for Barcelona during his presentation on Monday when he said: ‘Yes, Chelsea wanted me, but I chose Barca. It wasn’t hard for me.’

The player confirmed that Barcelona coach Xavi had been instrumental in his move. He said, “I had good conversations with Xavi and he showed me that he wanted me to come here.”

Barcelona President Joan Laporta addressed Koude directly in his presentation and said: ‘We are grateful for the effort you have put in to get here. We want players who want to play for Barcelona. Xavi wanted us to sign you. I’m sure you’ll have great success.”