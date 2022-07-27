Barcelona 2-2 Juventus: Ousmane Dembele and Moise Kean net braces in entertaining stalemate

Ousmane Dembele scored two outstanding goals for Barcelona, ​​but Juventus striker Moise Kean’s brace prevented the Catalan giants from achieving three of their four pre-season wins.

The Frenchman put Xavi’s men ahead in the 34th minute of the friendly in Dallas, after running rings around Alex Sandro before taking the ball on his right foot and blasting an effort into the far corner.

Five minutes later, however, the Serie A giants were level when Everton mercenary Kean held off the challenge from Eric Garcia and tapped in a low cross from Juan Cuadrado from the left.

But two minutes later, Dembele put Barcelona ahead again by intervening again from the right before beating Cuadrado and firing a try with his left past Wojciech Szczesny.

However, Kean would cash in his brace seven minutes into the second half after a slick passing move was completed by the Italian forward past Inaki Pena.

But it was Barcelona that had the chance to win the match, with a free kick from Raphinha on the crossbar just before Ansu Fati’s curling attempt also hit the frame of the goal.

Mattia Perin then did well to save an attempt by Barcelona midfielder Gavi with just three minutes to go, while Robert Lewandowski started again for Xavi’s men but is still waiting for his first goal since the move from Bayern Munich.

But Barcelona’s man of the moment was Dembele, who ended his contract with the club earlier this month by signing a new two-year deal.

The 25-year-old was briefly a free agent after months of on-and-off negotiations and speculation that linked him with a move to Chelsea, but he eventually put pen to paper on a deal until 2024.

Boss Xavi has always made wingers his absolute priority since he took over from Ronald Koeman last season and fought for Dembele to stay.

Meanwhile, the draw means the Catalan giants remain undefeated on their pre-season tour of America, having last week defeated David Beckham’s Inter Miami and arch-rival Real Madrid.

They now face New York Red Bulls in their final game in the United States on Sunday before returning to Catalonia for their final preseason friendly against Mexican Pumas in the Joan Gamper trophy.

Juventus, meanwhile, defeated Guadalajara on Saturday and now face the two Madrid sides before opening their Serie A campaign against Sassuolo.