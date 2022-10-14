Barca to wear kit celebrating rapper Drake in El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona will wear shirts with rapper Drake’s logo to celebrate the music artist being the first to reach 50 billion streams on Spotify.

The rapper’s brand and record label OVO – October’s Very Own – will occupy the space of Spotify, the club’s main partner, on the front of the team’s kit for this weekend’s huge El Clasico showdown.

FC Barcelona Barcelona celebrates Drake this weekend

@Duck 💙❤

First artist to reach 50 billion @Spotify flow. First artist to use the . shares @FCBarcelona shirt. pic.twitter.com/cBiHjge5FG — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 14, 2022

The LaLiga giants will face fierce rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

And Xavi’s side will be donning special shirts in honor of the internationally acclaimed artist and four-time Grammy winner after his latest performance.

Barca will also wear a special version of the shirt during the warm-up, with the number 50 – representing the Canadian’s record number of streams – on the back, with the Spotify logo on the front.

Spotify and Barcelona announced their partnership in March, with the streaming platform now featured on both the men’s and women’s team strips and training kits, and the stadium being rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou.

As part of their partnership, Barcelona agreed to “celebrate artists from around the world” on Spotify’s space on their iconic Blaugrana jersey.

Now Drake’s OVO owl sign will be the latest to put pride on the comic and make a one-off appearance in El Clasico.

instagram:@champagnepapi Fans love the one-off shirt

FC Barcelona The players will also wear shirts with 50 on the back, to signify the 50 billion streams

Drake posted on his Instagram to his 120 million followers: “This doesn’t feel real, but it is.”

Meanwhile, the club’s vice president of marketing, Juli Guiu, said: in a statement: “Our alliance with Spotify goes beyond a mere commercial relationship.

“As we have stated several times, it is a strategic relationship through which we want to bring together two worlds that can evoke emotion, namely music and football.”

Barca are hoping to create a little more distance this weekend between them and their rivals Real Madrid in this weekend’s LaLiga clash, with Xavi’s side leading on goal difference.

AFP Barcelona are currently level with Real Madrid at the top of the league

But following the announcement, fans joked that Drake’s partnership with the Spanish side could spell trouble for the traveling side ahead of the clash – with those already under pressure after a disappointing Champions League run this season.

In recent years, a running joke has sprung up on social media suggesting the rapper is a lucky charm for sports teams, with players often going under after taking a photo with the star.

Manchester City’s surprise defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League came quickly on a night when members of their first team stood shoulder to shoulder with the rapper during his appearance in Manchester.

Perhaps Drake will be on the team’s shirt instead of the players’ Instagrams, Barca exempted though…