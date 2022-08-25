Barbie Ferreira reveals she is NOT returning to HBO’s Euphoria for Season 4

<!–

Just months after denying rumors of friction between her and Sam Levinson, Barbie Ferreira announced that she is leaving Euphoria for the upcoming fourth season.

The 25-year-old actress has played Kat Hernandez since the show debuted on HBO in 2019, and she would return for the revamped third season.

However, Ferreira took to her Instagram story Wednesday afternoon, sharing fanart of her character from co-star Hunter Schaffer and revealing that Ashe is leaving the series.

“After four years of embodying the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes,” Ferreira began.

“I hope many of you can see yourself in her as I did and that she has brought you joy in seeing her journey into the character she is today,” she added.

‘I put all my care and love into her and I hope you could feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez,’ she concluded.

Ferreira only had a two-episode arc in Divorce and two short films to her name before being cast as Kat in Euphoria.

Her character quickly became a fan favorite after the first season, although fans noticed that her on-screen presence had diminished significantly in the second season, which concluded in late February.

Just before the end of the season, a report surfaced from The Daily Beast alleging Ferreira collided with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

In fact, the report claimed the tension got so bad that Ferreira walked off the set and this friction led to her reduced screen time.

When asked about her reduced screen time, Ferreira said in an interview, “There’s a huge cast. So we’ll see everyone. Everyone gets their time.’

After Season 2 ended, she responded to the rumors by saying, “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it isn’t true and some of it looks a bit like everyday little things.”

Euphoria was renewed for a third season in early February, although no production or release schedule was given.

The second season of Euphoria earned a whopping 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for last year’s winner, Zendaya).

The show also earned nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Martha Kelly), and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Colman Domingo).