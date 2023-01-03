Barber, 54, charged with her husband’s murder, is released on bail after appearing in court

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A hairdresser accused of killing her husband, who died three days after Christmas after suffering a single stab wound, has been released on bail after appearing in court for the second time in four days.

Teresa Hanson, 54, of West Cowick near Snaith, appeared in custody at Hull Crown Court.

She is charged with the murder of her 54-year-old husband, Paul Hanson, after an incident on December 28.

Police were called to Little London Lane at 7.15pm that day following reports that Mr Hanson had suffered a stab wound.

Teresa Hanson (right), 54, of Little London Lane, West Cowick near Snaith, appeared in custody at Hull Crown Court

She is charged with the murder of her 54-year-old husband, Paul Hanson (right), after an incident on December 28

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services.

Hanson, who celebrated her 54th birthday on New Year’s Day, appeared in a secure dock at court wearing a black top, with her hair tied back.

She spoke to confirm her name and later said “Yes, sir” to indicate that she understands the procedures to follow for future hearings.

The couple had been married for 34 years and photos have been published of them sitting around a table, accompanied by family believed to be grandchildren, enjoying a Christmas dinner apparently cooked by Hanson.

Prosecutor Charlotte Baines gave details of the likely time frame for the case and said the police investigation was continuing.

A tentative trial date has been set for June 12, with an estimated duration of about five days.

A plea and case management hearing was organized on March 20.

Hanson was represented by Helen Chapman, who asked that Hanson be released on bail with conditions and this was granted.

Police were called to Little London Lane at 7.15pm that day following reports that Mr Hanson had suffered a stab wound

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services

She will have to live with her parents in Rawcliffe Bridge, near Goole, and will have an electronically monitored curfew between 11pm and 6am.

She will have to hand in her passport to the police and will not be allowed to apply for foreign travel.

Hanson is barred from entering West Cowick or discussing the circumstances of the case with family members.

She said ‘Yes, sir’ three times to confirm she understood the bail conditions and put her hands over her face as she left the dock to be returned to the holding cells before arrangements could be made for her release.

Hanson had previously blew a kiss to the public gallery as she left the wharf as the case was put on hold so the prosecution could consult with police and prosecutors on the bail application.

Four men and four women were in the public gallery for the hearing, including Hanson’s father and other members of her family. The police was also represented.

On Saturday, Hanson appeared before Hull Magistrates’ Court, where she was taken into custody.

Neighbors described Mr. Hanson, a construction site manager, as a “loving father and grandfather” who always stopped by for a chat. Other residents describe them as a ‘nice couple’.