'Barbarians' SMASH parish church's nativity scene and behead Joseph to the horror of worshippers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Townspeople have condemned “barbarians” who ripped apart figures in a nativity scene, including Joseph’s beheading, four days after they were set up outside a parish church.

Reverend Danny Morrison, vicar of All Saints Church in Ipswich, parts of which date back to the 13th century, said the congregation was ‘distraught and saddened’ by the wanton vandalism.

The incident follows a similar attack in December 2018, when CCTV footage was released of a grinning man decapitating Joseph during a savage night attack on the nativity scene.

People were outraged as news began to spread about the latest attack that completely destroyed this year’s nativity scene.

Townspeople shoot the ‘barbarians’ who ripped apart their nativity scene just days after being installed outside All Saints Church

The act of vandalism included damage to the wooden structure supporting the scene, along with the breakup of the mannequins.

The celebratory arrangement was destroyed just four days after it went up Chevallier Street and has left the priest baffled. Reverend Danny Morrison said, “I was distraught, I was sad, I was bewildered.

“Why should anyone have such hatred and desire to ruin and destroy something that does not belong to them, and something that exists to express one’s faith?

The wreckage included damage to the wooden structure that held up the stage, along with the mannequins that were chopped up – including Joseph

The attack on the church is carried out just four days after the first attack

“I am also sad because I know how much work has been put into the church by so many, and also sad for the people who have done it.

‘What’s their life like if they enjoy doing this? I’m trying to understand what I really can’t do.’

Other members of the local church shared their anger. One of them said, “Whoever did this should be ashamed – it’s barbaric.”

Members of the church were heartbroken by the vicious act of vandalism after spending a long time hanging the figures. Pictured: Reverend Danny Morrison on the left and Jane Cornish on the right

Jane Cornish, a leader of the church, said: ‘It has taken a long time to hang the figures and make the display look beautiful, and we feel this is something that is appreciated here.

“It was so sad when we arrived in the morning to find it in pieces on the floor.

“We have other ready-made figures that we use inside, but they are not as sturdy, and repairing the figures would take a lot of time because they are really in small pieces.”

The nativity scene has been running annually for the past five years, and while it had suffered damage in the past, it was never to the same extent.

The ‘distraught’ members of the church with the destroyed figures

Saints Church in Ipswich contains parts dating back to the 13th century

Ipswich Town Councilor Carole Jones, representing Westgate Ward where the church stands, said: ‘I am really disappointed and saddened.

“It’s hard to understand such mindless vandalism, especially since it’s meant to remind people of Christmas.

“It’s also a gift to the neighborhood, when people walk by and see it, it cheers them up.”

Fellow ward councilor Colin Kreidewolf said, “The church puts up a display every year and it’s beautiful, so it’s disturbing and worrying to see that people are okay with vandalizing.

“I’ll contact the church to see if there’s anything we can do.”