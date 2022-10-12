Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell claims he’ll ‘never love again’

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell says he will “never love again” after the star’s death.

Actress Barbara died in December 2020 at the age of 83 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The couple married in April 2000.

Speaking at Barbara Windsor: A Celebration, presented Monday by David Walliams with Scott Mitchell at the New Wimbledon Theatre, Scott said, “I was blessed to have crossed Barbara.

“It shouldn’t have worked on paper, but it worked for us and I’m so grateful she chose me to share her life with because I don’t think I’ll ever find another one.”

The actor, 59, said he was “privileged” to be in a loving relationship with the legendary EastEnders star, according to the Daily star.

It comes after Scott revealed that his marriage to the former EastEnders star was “not a closed book” and that she wanted him to “enjoy himself”.

He claimed the couple weren’t in an open relationship, but the late star, who was 27 years his senior, encouraged him to move back to London after she partied – adding that they both have “similar attitudes to sex.” had.

In excerpts from his new book, By Your Side: My Life Loving Barbara Windsor, shared with The sun prior to its October 13 release, he was doing the bomb reveals.

Scott wrote: “It wasn’t until our second date that Bar had talked to me in detail about her many, many conquests. She said it was always good to brush away the cobwebs. Our relationship was not an open one, but it was not a closed book either.

He added that she “didn’t want to stop him from living his life to the fullest because she,” but their arrangement “started to get a little confused.”

“She’d always said sex was sex and love was love, and she didn’t like double standards, so she kept her reservations to herself and never asked me directly.”

When Barbara couldn’t drink anymore, Scott dropped her off at their house in a taxi, claiming she wanted him to “have fun” in the West End.

He wrote: “It wasn’t to hang out with women, although we both had similar attitudes to sex, but to score some coke.”

In her own memoir, All Of Me: My Extraordinary Life, the Carry On star has blamed herself for her husband’s historic cocaine addiction.

She had written, “I think I could have stopped Scott’s spiral of self-destruction if there hadn’t been one more desire that turned him from the great guy I loved into a sad, pathetic creature I barely recognized.”

The National Treasure said she was initially unaware that her partner was “a great lover of coke” and later became concerned that his addiction was developing as a result of the age difference in their relationship.

The 59-year-old actor preparing to release his new book, By Your Side My Life Loving Barbara Windsor, was married to the actress for 20 years

She continued: “I would look at him and think, ‘I did nothing wrong and yet I managed to ruin this man’s life.

“Scott would see the tears in my eyes and promise to get on the wagon. But it never lasted more than three or four days and then he would be on his way again.’

Finally, Scott received treatment from famed therapist Beechy Colclough under the guidance of John Reid, Elton John’s manager.

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and kept her battle with the disease a secret for four years.

After her death, Scott told PA: ‘Her death was from Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I have spent the last seven days by her side.

Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, pleasure, friendship and clarity she brought to our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.

“Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humor, drama and fighting spirit until the very end.’

Barbara played Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders for over 20 years.

The late actress appeared in a host of Carry On films between 1964 and 1974, including Carry On Spying, Carry On Doctor, and Carry On Camping.

In true icon style, Barbara’s final TV role was starring in her own biopic, which chronicles her humble beginnings in Shoreditch through 1993, with Jaime Winstone and Samantha Spiro starring at various times in her life.