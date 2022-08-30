Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse pack on the PDA as they arrive at the Venice Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Barbara Palvin and her long-term boyfriend Dylan Sprouse landed in Italy on Tuesday ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The couple in love, who have been together since 2018, packed up the PDA after making their way through the city’s busy airport.

Model Barbara, 28, looked stunning in a figure-hugging black jersey dress which she wore with a pair of graphic sneakers.

Ciao: Dylan Sprouse, 29, and Barbara Palvin, 28, packed on the PDA as they landed in Italy for the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday

Chic: Model Barbara looked stunning in a fitted black jersey dress she wore with a pair of graphic sneakers

Shielding her eyes behind chic oversized shades, the stunner scraped her highlighted locks back into a bun as she towed her belongings into an oversized leather bag.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

Beau Dylan, 29, cut a causal link in a white shirt adorned with a blue horse, which he paired with oversized velvet joggers.

Love birds: The couple appeared in good spirits as they cuddled up for a sweet kiss before boarding a water taxi and heading into town

Keep it casual: Dylan, 29, cut causation in a white shirt, adorned with a blue horse, which he paired with oversized velvet joggers

The actor sported a neatly trimmed beard and his hair was styled perfectly as he lovingly grabbed Barbara’s hand while also pushing their large metal suitcase.

The pair appeared in good spirits as they cuddled up for a sweet kiss before boarding a water taxi and heading into town.

Dylan started his acting career with his twin brother Cole Sprouse when they were just one year old, starring Grace Under Fire.

They also starred in movies like Big Daddy, The Astronaut’s Wife, Eight Crazy Nights, and The Master of Disguise.

They would go on to star in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zach and Cody and also appear in several other Disney Channel shows.

They first met in 2017 at a party in New York City, after which Palvin started following Sprouse on Instagram and he slid into her DMs.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’ll be in New York very long, but we should hang out if you want. Here’s my number.’ And she hasn’t messaged me for six months,” Dylan said W Magazine in 2019.

They officially started dating in June 2018, after she flew to China to visit him during a movie shoot.

Bye! The couple waved to the fans as they hopped on the ship and drove into the Italian city

On this year’s lineup, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will compete for the competition’s highest award.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.