Barack Obama reveals Queen let Sasha and Malia on carriage ride around Buckingham Palace in tribute

Former President Obama recalled Queen Elizabeth II as a “nice” but “no-nonsense” figure in a moving tribute to the late monarch shared on the same day of her state funeral.

Obama compared the late matriarch to his own grandmother and spoke some heartfelt words about his time spent with the Queen during his presidency, during which he and his family visited Buckingham Palace three times.

Those visits, Obama said, saw Elizabeth leave a lasting impression on the family — and helped forge a special bond between the couple that hadn’t been seen before.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth, died on September 8 at the age of 96, ending the royal family’s historic 70-year reign.

At her funeral, held this morning at Westminster Abbey in London, hundreds said their final goodbyes to the ruler as her coffin was solemnly lowered into the royal tomb. A further US procession is scheduled for Wednesday – which Obama will attend.

In the BBC’s exclusive interview – which aired last week but was only shared by Obama on Monday – the ex-head of state recalled a bit of the “extraordinary generosity” the late Queen showed to his family, and recalled how they allowed his daughters to take her own personal carriage for a ride through Buckingham Palace.

But first, Obama, 61, recalled meeting Elizabeth in 2009 during his inaugural year in office — a meeting where the pair formed a mutual friendship based on the monarch’s surprising fondness for the American, and Obama’s subsequent respect.

“The first time I met the Queen I was visiting London,” the ex-president said in the three-minute video tribute. “She reminded me a lot of my grandmother, which surprised me.”

He continued: ‘Not only in appearance, but also in manner. Very gracious, but also no nonsense.’

The president added that despite Elizabeth’s stately presence, she had a “wry sense of humor,” adding that “she couldn’t have been nicer or more considerate to me and Michelle.”

The meeting went so well, that royal author Tom Quinn wrote in his book “Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle,” how the queen “fell in love with Obama, and prior to her death.”often asked her courtiers if they could arrange for him to come to Britain now that he is no longer president.’

Shortly after his and then-First Lady Michelle’s much-discussed stay at Buckingham Palace, Obama said his wife returned to England later that year with the two then-pre-teen daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Obama recalled how the Queen had apparently asked for his return, visibly emotional in the pre-recorded clip.

“Buckingham Palace reached out to me and Her Majesty had invited Michelle and the two girls for tea,” Obama explained.

Obama spoke some heartfelt words about his time spent with the Queen during his presidency, during which he and his family visited Buckingham Palace three times. Pictured is the ex-president with The Queen, First Lady Michelle and Prince Philip during a visit in 2011

He further revealed that when Elizabeth met the children, she graciously offered them the unprecedented privilege of taking her personal carriage, which was commissioned for King George III more than 260 years ago.

The stately chariot – gilded with 18th-century gold – is worth millions of dollars and is one of the UK’s most important relics related to the royal family.

“She then offered the girls to ride in her golden carriage across the grounds of Buckingham Palace,” Obama said.

“It was the kind of generosity and consideration that left a mark on the life of my daughter who is still here.”

Obama added that “the Queen was an excellent listener” and possessed “a genuine curiosity” – while jokingly adding that “she was impatient to get to the point.”

Obama also smiled as he reflected on his third presidential visit to the royal family, at a 2011 state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Arriving at dinner, the ex-Commander-in-Chief recalled how he had gifted the Queen with a piece of jewelry – a “modest play of face value” the First Lady had chosen.

Aware that the gift was not befitting a queen, Obama revealed that she put his fears to bed the following night, when she donned the broach at a dinner at the US embassy.

Obama praised the thoughtful gesture, which he said was characteristic of Elizabeth, in the heartfelt interview.

“The only thing we notice right away is that she’s wearing the brooch that Michelle gave me. And it was an example of the subtle thoughtfulness she consistently showed — not just for us — but for everyone she interacted with,” Obama said.

“The combination of a sense of duty and a clear understanding of her role as a symbol of a nation and as a carrier of a particular set of values ​​combined with a very human quality of kindness and consideration, I think that’s what made her so beloved. not just in Britain, but all over the world.’

In addition to praising Elizabeth for her “very human quality of kindness and consideration,” Obama also praised how sharp the monarch had been, citing how he kept a close eye on time.

“She was very careful that Buckingham Palace guests were not welcome for too long. She glanced at her watch every now and then and said, “Okay, it’s time to go,” Obama laughed.

As a guest, he continued, ‘the same was true. She was not interested in extending her welcome.

“She looked at her watch at one point and said, ‘Okay, I think we need to wrap this up.'”

The ex-Commander in Chief was not among those in attendance at Elizabeth’s funeral Monday, with the White House revealing last week that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received an invitation that was for “just” the first couple.

Former presidents, including Obama, were reportedly kept off the guest list due to space constraints.

The president and first lady were among some 2,000 people who attended the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The couple arrived for the funeral and waited in the back as a procession passed, before taking their seats among hundreds of mourners.

They arrived in London late Saturday and witnessed the Queen on Sunday. They viewed her coffin at Westminster Hall, signed condolence registers at Lancaster House and attended a Buckingham Palace reception for funeral guests hosted by King Charles III.

Obama and other former US presidents, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George Bush and Jimmy Carter, are expected to attend a planned memorial service for Elizabeth in Washington, DC, to be held in conjunction with the British Embassy at the Washington National Cathedral.