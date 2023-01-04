Barabak: Jackie Speier reflects on Trump, Jim Jones and January 6

When Jackie Speier was a lawmaker in Sacramento, before mass shootings became a sad and sick part of everyday life, she helped push through the first state ban on military-style assault weapons.

During a torrid debate, an adversary challenged Speier, wondering if she had ever fired one of the weapons threatened with extinction.

Her answer was quick and sharp: “No. But have you ever been shot with an assault weapon?”

In 1978, as an aide to Congress, Speier was part of a delegation that traveled to South America to investigate the Jonestown sect and its murderous leader, Jim Jones. The delegation and some would-be defectors were ambushed on a nearby airstrip as they attempted to leave Guyana.

Five people died in the beam of automatic gunfire, including California Representative Leo Ryan. Speier was fired upon at close range. Bullets pierced her arm, back and leg, leaving her permanently disfigured.

“I look at my body every day,” Speier said, “and recognize that it’s not the way it should be.”

In some ways, her career has come full circle. Having served on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, in the Assembly, and in the State Senate, Speier has represented much of Ryan’s old suburban congressional district south of San Francisco for the past 14 years.

She left the office – reluctantly – on Tuesday.

“When I first ran for Congress I was 58,” Speier, 72, said in a recent conversation via Zoom. “And I said, ‘You know, I just want to do this until I’m 70.’ I just threw that number away… I had no idea the work would be so challenging and so rewarding.

She helped bring about the historic change she was seeking, a reform of the military she calls the proudest achievement of her decades in public life.

As she leaves Congress, Speier has decidedly mixed views about the institution, as well as the hateful, poison-dripping culture that permeates Washington today.

“It’s been the greatest privilege of my life,” she said of her time on Capitol Hill. But she added that “it’s a pretty dysfunctional place right now.”

“Consensus is a dirty word,” Speier said. “Compromise is a dirty word.”

Her gloomy criticism continued.

Gun safety – a career-long focus for Speier, for obvious reasons – was a particular disappointment.

Despite strong public support for a nationwide ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines and for other common sense measures, such as requiring background checks for private and firearm sales, Congress passed only modest legislation this summer after a series of particularly horrific mass shootings.

The bill was a breakthrough — the first major gun control measure signed into law in decades — but Speier was unimpressed. “The frustration I have is that it takes so long to move the needle even a fraction,” she said.

The talk turned to Jones and another evil leader, Donald Trump.

“There are extraordinary similarities,” Speier said, describing both men as charismatic, power-hungry and completely self-absorbed.

Speier was in the Chamber of the House of Representatives on January 6, 2021, when it was overrun by violent, cranked-up Trump supporters seeking to destroy the 2020 election. She remembered the frightening sensation with stark clarity. Panic. Broken glass. Ambush.

“I remember pressing my cheek to the ground and feeling how cold it was and this whole sense of resignation came over me,” she said. “I thought, ‘This is it, I’m going to die here in what we think is this sanctuary of democracy'” after surviving Jonestown.

Please, she asked, don’t make me angry, bitter, or anything less than honored for the chance to serve in elected office. If a young person reached out to express an interest in politics — as a 16-year-old Speier did when she volunteered for Ryan’s first campaign — she would absolutely encourage him.

“Young people are recognizing that climate change is real — we need to fix it,” Speier said. “They want to make sure there is a social security system in place when they retire. … Gun violence is something they grew up with in schools where they had to do drills. So yes, I think they are better prepared than we are to address these issues.”

In the future, Speier plans to work at the local level again and establish a foundation focused on poverty alleviation in San Mateo County.

But as critical as she is of Congress, Speier admits she was sorry to go.

“I’m going to miss the armor and get out on the battlefield and try to make the place more functional and hold people accountable,” she said.

That is now up to a new generation of determined optimists.

Mark Z. Barabak is a Los Angeles Times columnist.