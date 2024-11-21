Bar rocked by bombshell claims as Laos police ramp up probe into mass alcohol poisoning that claimed the life of one Aussie and three other tourists

Locals have claimed that a famous Laos bar where two Australian tourists partied on the night they ingested a toxic level of methanol has links to the Asian mafia as police step up their investigations into the alleged mass alcohol poisoning.

Melbourne teenagers Bianca Jones and her best friend Holly Bowles, both 19, were rushed to separate hospitals in Thailand and placed on life support on November 13.

The best friends had stayed at Nana Backpackers Hostel in the party town of Vang Vieng, 120 miles from the Thai border, where they drank mixed liquors at the bar the night before.

WhatsApp messages have since revealed that the couple left the hostel and traveled 950 meters to the beachfront Jaidee’s Bar.

The infamous party bar, which offers spirits, also has a printed “drug menu”, offering customers opium, ecstasy and ketamine.

A man who tried to help the Australian teenagers after they started feeling unwell claimed they had drunk methanol-laced spirits there.

Jones died surrounded by loved ones on Thursday. Her best friend remains in critical condition on life support.

Locals described Jaidee’s Bar as a “dangerous” place with possible links to organized crime and the Asian mafia. the Herald of the Sun reported.

Lao locals claim Jaidee’s Bar (pictured) has potential links to Asian mafia

Locals were reluctant to reveal too much about the bar.

“I can’t say much, I need to protect my safety,” a source told the publication.

‘The problem is at Jaidee’s bar. They are dangerous.’

Bar staff told the publication that drugs are openly sold to customers.

‘Ketamine costs 400,000 for a gram, opium costs 400,000 for a gram. “Ecstasy 400,000,” said a waiter.

Balloons filled with nitrous oxide are also sold at the bar, where several guests were seen ordering and using them earlier this week.

Daily Mail Australia does not claim that either Ms Bowles or Ms Jones were involved in any drug activity of any kind.

Tests revealed that his conditions were caused by methanol poisoning.

Jaidee’s Bar offers its customers a selection of drugs, including balloons filled with nitrous oxide which some tourists were seen asking for this week (pictured).

Another bartender at Jaidee’s Bar, who referred to himself as Pepsi, confirmed that shots of Tiger Whiskey had been offered to customers the night the Australians were there, but was surprised to hear that customers had been hospitalized due to poisoning. by methanol.

He told the publication that he did not remember serving Australian teenagers but denied his bar had contaminated or added something to their free spirits.

An Australian woman who visited Jaidee’s Bar with her partner while on holiday in Vang Vieng added that it was noticeable and she was limited to drinking bottled beer while there.

‘We’ve drank cocktails in almost every other Southeast Asian country without a second thought. But something told me that drinking was not a good option for us,” he said.

Police in Laos are investigating a suspected mass poisoning after 14 tourists were rushed to hospital after consuming drinks containing methanol on the same day.

Since then, a 56-year-old American man and two young women from Denmark have died, along with Ms. Jones.

The bar also has a printed menu advertising medications that can be purchased.

Officers arrived at the Nana Backpackers Hostel, where the Melbourne teenagers were staying, and were seen questioning bar staff as they inspected bottles of spirits on Thursday.

Other tourists in Vang Vieng have been extremely cautious since the poisonings.

The Australian government updated its Laos travel advice on its Smartraveller website on Thursday, warning tourists to be careful with spirits.

‘Be alert to potential risks, especially with spirits, including cocktails. For more advice on the risks related to methanol poisoning and excessive drinking,” the website reads.

Police stepped up their investigation after Ms Jones’ death on Thursday and officers were seen questioning staff at Nana Backpackers Hostel.

Staff were interviewed outside the hostel bar and detectives took notes as they lined up bottles of Smirnoff vodka, Havana Club rum and Bombay Sapphire and Gordon’s gin.

Hostel manager Duong Duc Toan and bartender Toan Van Vanng had previously denied that their alcohol was contaminated or diluted with methanol.

Toan said he purchased the alcohol from a certified distributor and about 100 guests were served free shots of Tiger Vodka that night.

The manager said he had not yet received complaints from other backpackers who had been given injections.

To prove his point, he even drank from one of the bottles of vodka that had been used that night to prove it was safe.

“Right now the police (are telling) all hostels, hotels and bars to stop selling drinks in Vang Vieng,” he told the Associated Press.