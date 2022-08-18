Bannon calls Mike Pence a ‘mindless, gutless simp’ for defending FBI over their raid on Mar-a-Lago 

<!–

Former Trump strategist and podcaster Steve Bannon tore up Mike Pence as a “brainless, cowardly simp” after the former vice president defended the FBI amid calls to “defund” it for the Mar-a-Lago attack.

Mike Pence said, ‘We need to stop criticizing, we are a party to law and order,’ Bannon said on his War Room podcast. “This is what this brainless, cowardly moron said.”

In New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence urged other Republicans to stop their attacks on the FBI after it ran a search of Trump’s Florida property.

“Our party stands behind the men and women who are on the thin blue line at the federal, state and local levels and must stop these attacks on the FBI. Calls to downgrade the FBI are just as wrong as calls to downgrade the police,” Pence said.

“I also want to remind my fellow Republicans that we can hold the Attorney General accountable for the decision he made without attacking the FBI’s basic law enforcement officers,” the former vice president also said at St. Anselm College. in New Hampshire.

Bannon, the chief strategist for Trump’s campaign in 2016 and his administration in 2017, said of Pence: “This is one person who has done more damage to this country than any other person in modern political history. He’s cowardly.’

“Just seeing you annoys me,” he said of Pence. ‘Just a disgusting coward. Of course, we are the party of law and order, right. But this is not what we are talking about. We are talking about a police state. And you don’t have the guts to resist it.’

Trump accused the FBI of corruption after it retrieved dozens of boxes of documents from his private home.

“The FBI has a long and unrelenting history of being corrupt,” he posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday. The agency is currently headed by Christopher Wray, a Republican he appointed in 2017.

Bannon, meanwhile, was convicted of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a Jan. 6 subpoena for committee testimony. He will be sentenced in October and, in addition to a fine, can also face 30 days to a year in prison.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have warned of the possibility of violent threats against law enforcement officials after the raid, which was secured after investigators obtained a warrant. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that he has signed the decision.

Breitbart News published the warrant with the names of participating FBI agents on it. Online threats since the raid have warned of rebellion and ‘civil war’.

A gunman was killed with an AR-15 assault rifle after trying to enter the FBI’s field office in Columbus, Ohio. He had posted on Trump’s Truth Social network, where he posted that he was “trying to attack the FBI.”

Pence also said this week that he would “consider” testifying before the Jan. 6 committee.

“If there was an invitation to join, I’d consider it. But you heard me talk about the Constitution a few times this morning,” he said said. ‘According to the Constitution we have three equal branches of government. Every invitation addressed to me, I should reflect on the unique role I played as vice president. It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be called to testify on Capitol Hill.”

On Thursday, a federal judge in Florida ordered the Department of Justice to prepare an edited version of the affidavit supporting the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago — opening the door to more public information about the investigation. that preceded the move.