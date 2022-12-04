Banning trophy hunting would put endangered species at MORE risk, MPs told

Conservation experts said the campaign to ban hunting had misled MPs

Last month, the government backed a bill that would ban the importation of trophies

MPs who support a bill that would ban hunters from taking home trophies from their kills have been misled by a ‘hurricane of misinformation’, scientists claimed last night.

Far from protecting vulnerable wildlife such as lions, rhinoceroses and elephants, the ban risks torpedoing conservation efforts and cutting critical funding for African communities, experts say.

The government last month backed a private initiative bill that would ban the importation of hunting trophies, including animal skins and heads, into Britain. The bill follows a pledge made by Boris Johnson in 2019 to “end this barbaric practice.”

But in an extraordinary intervention this weekend, some conservation experts accused the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, an animal welfare campaign group, of giving MPs “obvious misinformation” about the impact of a ban.

Amy Dickman, a professor of conservation at the University of Oxford, said researchers analyzed 118 statements made by MPs during a parliamentary debate last month and found 85 (72 per cent) were false or misleading. She said they contained false claims that there were only 10,000 lions left in the wild and that British trophy hunters were among the world’s “most active killers” of endangered animals.

“This recent debate has shown how easy it is to accept and share clear disinformation by MPs, and use it to directly influence policy-making,” said Prof Dickman. “That is shocking and indicates a high risk that partisan interest groups can influence legislation.”

Adam Hart, Professor of Science Communication at the University of Gloucestershire, described the ‘scale of misinformation’ in parliament as ‘staggering and deeply concerning’. He blamed the influence of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, whose director, Eduardo Goncalves, provides secretarial services for a parliamentary group of all parties that support the ban.

“Our concerns are based on evidence and experience, but we are whispering in a hurricane of misinformation deliberately fabricated to promote bans likely to cause irreversible damage to conservation,” added Prof. Hart.

prof. Hart and Prof. Dickman are against “canned” hunting – in which lions raised in captivity are shot by hunters in gated enclosures.

Speaking in the Commons on 25 November, Tory MP Henry Smith, who proposed the bill, said: ‘Unfortunately, British trophy hunters are among the most active killers of endangered species in the world.’ But Prof. Dickman highlighted data from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which shows that the UK is number 24 on a list of countries importing trophies of endangered species.

Smith said researchers claim there are only 10,000 to 15,000 lions left in the wild in Africa. But Prof. Dickman said the best estimate was 24,000 left. Calls for an import ban on hunting trophies gained public support amid outrage over the July 2015 murder of Cecil de Leeuw by American dentist Walter Palmer in Zimbabwe.

Goncalves said scientists who oppose the ban on hunting trophies are “outnumbered.” Professor Dickman has raised more than £4 million for her conservation project, including £16,000 from pro-hunting groups in 2013. This money was ‘much greater than’ funding from anti-hunting donors, she said.

Charity Save the Rhino International says ‘responsible rhino trophy hunting’ is valid.