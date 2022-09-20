Bankwest closures: Major bank to shut ALL branches on the east coast

<!–

Bankwest will close its remaining East Coast branches and reduce trading hours in regional Western Australia as more customers go online.

At the end of October, fourteen branches, five in NSW and Victoria, three in Brisbane and one in Adelaide will close.

Another 29 branches in regional WA will switch to trading just two to four days a week, the Commonwealth Bank subsidiary confirmed on Tuesday.

The move is expected to affect approximately 120 employees, who will be given redeployment opportunities.

Executive general manager Jason Chan said East Coast branches averaged about 25 transactions per day, a 64 percent drop in five years.

He said the use of digital apps had risen significantly over the same period.

“Bankwest is in a strong position to grow as a homeowners-focused digital bank on the East Coast thanks to our distinctive brand, premium brokerage offerings and 24/7 digital and contact center services,” said Mr Chan.

“We have a clear ambition to serve more home loan customers nationwide who are looking for simple, friendly and convenient access to their banking services via their mobile phone or tablet.”

He said customers would still be able to do their day-to-day banking at post offices.

The national secretary of the Finance Union, Julia Angrisano, accused Bankwest of “abandoning customers and communities.”

“The big banks are so obsessed with profit that they have lost sight of their responsibility to the community to provide financial services,” she said in a statement.

“They act without any concern for their customers and dump them without a second thought when profits fall at certain locations.

‘The truth is that the banks are actively pushing customers towards digital banking.’

The union wants a federal investigation into the impact of bank closures and says all Australians should be able to walk into a local branch.