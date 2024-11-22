Bankrupt Katie Price reveals she is getting even MORE surgery as she books in brazilian butt lift for January because she wants a bottom ‘as big as my lips’

Katie Price has revealed she will have a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) to make her bum “as big as my lips”.

The former glamor model, 46, has long been known for her love of cosmetic surgery and has undergone numerous procedures over the years.

She recently raised eyebrows when her lips looked fuller than ever and now Katie has had a consultation to get her bum augmented.

Sharing a video of herself at The Clinic Club on Harley Street, Katie said: “I’ve just had my consultation to get my bum as big as my lips.

‘I’m having it done in January, but I had an ultrasound this time, which means it will be a lot safer. Get used to big lips because soon I will have a pert butt. Hey!’

Katie has had a butt lift in the past, but appears to have been dissatisfied with the results and will be back for more.

In one video, the mother of five showed off her new butt in a tiny pink thong and went braless while the doctor grabbed her bottom.

She said: ‘Here I am guys @lift.aesthetics I just had 500ml put in my butt. I love it, look at that. I love it, it didn’t hurt and it literally took an hour. I’m so happy.’

Katie visited Lift Aesthetics in January after admitting she wanted a “new butt” in the New Year due to her “horrible cellulite.”

All of the star’s paperwork comes amid his bankruptcy battle.

The mother-of-five, who lives in Sussex, failed to appear before a judge on July 30 as part of her £760,000 bankruptcy court proceedings and instead flew to Turkey on holiday for her sixth facelift while staying on a pension of £133. one night in a five-star hotel.

In August, Katie was taken into custody at a west London police station to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice for a hearing.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Katie claimed she had been in Türkiye filming a documentary.

The first time she underwent an ass lighting was in January, followed by another in March.

She said that upon returning from work she would be “detained at the airport,” which is what “the courts deem necessary.”

Speaking about her son Harvey, Katie asked that authorities “allow some dignity and protection at least for his sake, as it will be extremely upsetting for him to see.”

While acknowledging the “seriousness” of the matter, Katie said she was being treated “like a criminal” and stated that the “unfortunate financial circumstance” did not make her a “criminal or bad person.”

Defiantly, Katie said she “didn’t feel embarrassed or embarrassed” by the arrest.

He explained that his bankruptcy was due to “serious mental health problems and post-traumatic stress crisis.”

He added that he would pay the debtors and hoped that “for Harvey’s sake, it will be handled with care and compassion.”

Katie has spent £130,000 transforming her appearance and £84,000 of that has been spent on boob jobs alone.

Katie is no stranger to cosmetic surgery and has had nose jobs and other work such as fillers and Botox, liposuction, eye, chin and lip surgery, and veneers.

Katie has always been candid about going under the knife, and during an interview with the Go Love Yourself podcast in October, she divulged her concern about suffering from body dysmorphia, due to her resistance to accepting her image.

She said: ‘Sometimes I know when I’ve gone too far. I made it there with all the fillings. I don’t have any fillers now.

‘I do it on my lips and I have Botox because I got to the point where my face looked like a balloon. Really brilliant.

‘I’m starting to look like an alien. It’s exclusively for me, that’s the difference.’