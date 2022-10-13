Banker Fredrik Blencke pleads guilty to assaulting his wife and drink driving

After being acquitted of three related charges, he will be sentenced on October 19

It has been a dizzying fall from grace for the former high-flying Sydney banker

The assault charge stems from grabbing his wife

An ex-banker has admitted assaulting his wife and drink-driving at almost four times the legal limit in the latest sad milestone in his staggering fall from grace.

Fredrik Blencke, 50, blew a reading of 0.183 when police stopped his silver Mercedes-Benz in the Northern Rivers region of NSW on February 26 while on strict bail conditions not to consume alcohol.

He had already spent Christmas and New Year in jail for breaching his bail conditions stemming from charges of assaulting his then-wife Annabelle Price, 30, on August 16.

Fredrik Blencke, 50, has pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife Annabelle Price, 30, at the couple’s Vaucluse home (pictured together)

On that occasion he took Ms Price’s phone out of her hand while they were living in a $3,400-a-week rented mansion in the exclusive Sydney eastern suburb of Vaucluse.

He pleaded guilty to the offense but was found not guilty in Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court on Tuesday of a further assault and two charges of breaching an apprehended violence order stemming from the August incident.

The police arrested Blencke around 8.50pm on February 26 after he allegedly blew 0.183 in a roadside breath test in Byron Street, Bangalow. He is pictured with his wife

Magistrate Juliana Croft said Blencke will be sentenced at Downing Court on October 19.

Police pulled Blencke over in the town of Bangalow at around 8.50pm on 26 February.

Officers “noticed that his breath smelled of alcohol, his movements were slow and sluggish, and his speech was slurred,” the police statement said, according to Daily Telegraph.

‘The accused admitted to consuming three glasses of red wine while dining at Ciao restaurant in Bangalow.’

The father-of-sixty’s strict bail conditions at the time included not drinking alcohol or attending approved premises.

“Not even a Chinese restaurant, Mr. Blencke,” said Mrs. Milledge. “You will only eat take away,” Judge Milledge said at the time.

Blencke was branded ‘out of control’ by a judge who continued to grant him bail

Fredrik Blencke and his wife are friends with high-profile socialites Ellie and Charlie Aitken, and Hollie and Christopher Nasser Pictured left to right: Blencke, Mr Nasser, Hollie Nasser, Ellie Aitken, Charlie Aitken

Blencke had been living at Lune de Sang, an award-winning 146-hectare tree plantation in the Byron Bay hinterland owned by a friend of his when he was pulled over.

The luxury property was one of two filming locations for the Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Blencke specializes in providing customized investment management solutions to high net worth clients.

But a former friend of Blencke told Daily Mail Australia his contract was terminated after his release from prison.