Bank robber who opened fire at Dallas airport is career criminal who claimed marriage to Chris Brown

A Texas woman who opened fire at the Love Field airport in Dallas on Monday, bringing the bustling transit center to a halt, is a career criminal with a history of arson, bank robbery and trespass, who was declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

Portia Odufuwa, 37, once told police she was “God’s prophet” and claimed she was married to rapper Chris Brown. She was ordered to attend mental health treatment sessions, but a judge ruled in June 2021 that she posed no danger to the public.

On Monday, Odufuwa was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the airport, pointed it at the ceiling and fired several times.

She was hit in the lower body and taken to hospital: no one else was injured in the chaos, but flights were suspended and the terminal cleared.

Hours later, it emerged that Odufuwa was known to the police, with multiple clashes with the law dating back to 2019.

Portia Odufuwa, 37, can be seen in a booking photo released Monday by the Dallas Police Department after she opened fire at the airport

Odufuwa claimed multiple times that she was married to singer Chris Brown – pictured July 9 at the Wireless Festival in Birmingham, England

In April 2019, she attempted to rob a branch of Bank of America — she entered the building in Wylie, a suburb 30 miles from downtown Dallas, and passed a note demanding cash.

Customers were moved to a safe location and Odufuwa fled, but was found nearby as they ran away.

She was found incompetent to stand trial and underwent both inpatient and outpatient treatment, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The case was eventually dropped.

Six months later, police were called to a house on fire in Mesquite, another suburb of Dallas, and found Odufuwa outside on fire.

She asked to speak to the police and told the officer she was “responsible for the fire,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by the newspaper.

When asked why she started the fire, Odufuwa replied, “I am God’s prophet and I need a lawyer, but I really want to let you all know that I am the cause of this fire.”

Odufuwa told police she had lived in the house before and returned because “it never burned down completely.”

Neighbors said she lived in the house and repeatedly tried to set it on fire.

She then told police she couldn’t talk to them again until she spoke to her husband – who she identified as Chris Brown.

The case was eventually dropped due to lack of scientific evidence.

Police arrive at the airport in Dallas on Monday morning

Odufuwa is pictured in 2019 after being arrested for attempting to rob a bank in Wylie, Texas

Her most recent arrest was in April last year when, angry at being asked to leave a hotel, she pulled the fire alarm.

Asked for her address by the police at the scene, she gave the address of Brown’s house.

She was charged with filing a false report, but the case was dropped in November and Odufuwa was found incompetent to stand trial.

Her address was listed as “homeless” in the court documents.

Odufuwa wrote next to it: ‘Not homeless, just a situation.’

On Monday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the 37-year-old woman — later identified as Odufuwa — went to the airport restroom before emerging with a handgun and firing most of the shots at the ceiling.

Police and FBI investigate gunman who ‘shot into the air’ at baggage claim in airport area

Passengers were plunged to the ground after the woman, 37, opened fire at the airport, shooting multiple times at the ceiling

All flights were grounded and those waiting to land have been diverted after the active firing. Stock image of Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas

It is not yet known what her motivation was.

A witness, Colby James, told… NBC 5 that Odufuwa made an announcement about her husband’s cheating before she picked up the gun and fired about 12 shots, aimed at the ceiling.

He said everyone dispersed after she pulled the trigger at the ticket counter at the airport.

Rockwall chief of police, Max Geron, was at the airport at the time and told his followers that he had been evacuated after the shooting.

He praised the Transportation Security Administration for “great work.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed details of the shooting at a press conference

Geron wrote: ‘I have just been evacuated from Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job.”

A witness, who posted a video of the chaotic scenes on social media, wrote: ‘What just happened?

“A group of people ran and shouted ‘Run’ and we all immediately took cover. Nothing has been communicated to us.

“Everything seems to be calm now. It was certainly a scary experience for everyone.’

Another eyewitness said: ‘There was a shooting in the air. People started taking cover and running away. Within minutes, the Dallas PD had handled the situation.

“I don’t believe anyone, but the shooter was wounded.”