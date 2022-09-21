Bank of Korea denies imminent US swap deal as won falls

The Bank of Korea has denied announcing a currency swap deal with the US Federal Reserve this week as the Korean won continues its decline against the dollar to its lowest level since March 2009.

The won has fallen 15 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, more than any other major Asian currency except the yen. On Wednesday, the Korean currency stood at Won1,394.9 before the dollar.

The East Asian country struggles to defend its currency as the Fed raises interest rates sharply to curb inflation.

Despite the denial, expectations for a currency swap deal have grown after Choi Sang-mok, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, said last week that both sides expressed interest in reopening a currency swap line.

The Bank of Korea and the US Fed signed a $60 billion currency swap deal in March 2020 as an emergency measure to stabilize currency markets, but the deal expired late last year.

Analysts see such a deal, which would allow South Korea to borrow US dollars at a predetermined rate in exchange for money won, as a last resort to stabilize the volatile market.

Calls for a currency swap deal have increased in recent weeks as analysts expect the dollar’s rally — near its highest level in more than two decades against major currencies — to continue at least through the end of the year.

“Authorities in South Korea and other Asian markets could be preparing for worst-case scenarios as the dollar is likely to continue to rise with the Fed rate hikes, but there isn’t much they can do to reverse the trend other than gradually adjust their own course. to increase. interest rates to slow the pace,” said Hwang Se-woon, a researcher at the Korea Capital Market Institute.

Export-dependent countries like South Korea are under mounting pressure, with the country’s growing trade deficit and higher oil prices obscuring the won’s prospects. South Korea reported a record trade deficit of $9.47 billion in August.

Korean authorities have stepped up surveillance of foreign exchange markets, with the Bank of Korea asking currency traders for hourly reports on dollar demand after a series of verbal warnings failed to halt the decline in the won.

A South Korean panel that oversees the country’s massive National Pension Service, the world’s third-largest pension fund, plans to discuss improving forex management rules Friday.

“The government is doing its best to defend the psychologically important Won1,400 threshold and is drawing a red line against it,” said Kim Seung-hyuk, a researcher at NH Futures. “Authorities are not only ramping up their rhetoric, but are actually intervening in the market to slow the pace.”

The won is not the only victim of a rising dollar in Asia. The renminbi has crossed the psychological level of Rmb7 against the dollar despite Beijing’s verbal warnings and other attempts to support the currency.