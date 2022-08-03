Bank of England risks falling behind the curve

The sharp recent rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank highlight central bankers’ concerns that high inflation could anchor and grow further beyond their control. With many advanced economies facing the specter of recession, monetary policymakers are grappling with an unenviable choice: raise interest rates gradually, slowing the cost of credit for already overburdened households, or tax them in advance to anchor on rising prices. The Bank of England will face this trade-off when it announces its next interest rate decision on Thursday.

Since the BoE began lifting its pandemic-era stimulus measures with an initial gain of 15 basis points in December, the BoE has slowly and steadily raised interest rates by a quarter point. Most of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee believed that fragile economic activity amid a crisis in the cost of living represented a half-point rise — the largest since 1995 — might be too aggressive. But as price pressures in the UK are unlikely to abate significantly in the near term, the BoE will fall further behind the inflation curve if it doesn’t act decisively.

Price pressures have increased since the bank’s last meeting, when the bank warned it might need to act “more vigorously” if inflation appears more persistent. The June annual consumer price index was 9.4 percent, a new high in 40 years. Food and gasoline prices continued to rise and factory gate inflation pressures also mounted, with producer prices reaching a 45-year high. After wholesale gas prices rise again, the ceiling for household energy prices is expected to rise by as much as 70 percent in October and remain high into 2024. This means that inflation could peak at even more than 11 percent, plus the BoE had already subscribed.

At such heights, the threat of “second-round” effects, with companies driving up prices and workers seeking higher wages as household bills rise, intensifies. Wages are not yet rising uncontrollably. But at more than 4 percent, annual regular wage growth is still above the roughly 3 percent deemed in line with the bank’s 2 percent inflation target — and unusually high bonuses and one-time payments keep total pay still higher. grows faster. Labor shortages will continue to put wage pressures on, while surveys show that companies’ selling price expectations are still at a high level.

The bank can do little immediately to fend off internationally driven fuel, food and supply chain cost pressures. But as corporate and household price expectations are critical to how the high price dynamics are embedded, the bank will face a credibility problem if it is not seen to act robustly. While interest rates are a primitive tool for curbing inflation, a stronger 50 basis point hike — which the markets largely expect and which BoE governor Andrew Bailey has said is “on the table” — would important signal to assuage inflation concerns.

Some may point to an easing of core inflation and surveys showing a cooling of price expectations to justify less urgency, but upside risks to inflation remain. As other central banks move to bigger hikes, relatively lower interest rates in the UK could weaken the pound, pushing imported inflation higher. The war in Ukraine will keep food and energy prices volatile. And both conservative leadership candidates touted tax cuts that would fan the inflationary fire even more.

Waiting for even clearer evidence of continued inflation would already be too late. The MPC must decide which is the greater risk: putting downward pressure on economic activity now, or letting price dynamics spiral out of control, potentially resulting in more painful and damaging gains later on.