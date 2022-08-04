Bank of England increases interest rates by 0.5 percentage points

Britain faces a protracted recession and the worst pressure on living standards in more than 60 years, the Bank of England warned on Thursday, as it sharply hiked interest rates and projected inflation to reach 13 percent by the end of the year.

Eight of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point to 1.75%, the highest level since the global financial crisis.

This follows aggressive moves by the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve in light of rising inflation. Silvana Tenreyro, an outside member, voted against the majority for a smaller increase of 0.25 percentage point.

The BoE said that as a result of the latest gas price hike, it now expects inflation to rise above 13 percent by the end of the year — much higher than May’s forecast — and at “very high levels” through 2023. will continue before falling in two years’ time back to the 2 percent target.

The nearly doubling of wholesale gas prices since May could push the typical annual household fuel bill from just under £2,000 to about £3,500 when regulated prices rise in October, the BoE said.

With wages increasing at about half the rate of inflation, forecasts showed that after-tax household incomes would fall in real terms in both 2022 and 2023, even taking into account the fiscal support the government received in May. announced. The peak-to-trough drop of more than 5 percent in household income would be the worst on record, with data dating back to the 1960s.

Even as households run out of savings, consumer spending would fall in the coming year, the BoE said, pushing economic growth down. The forecast showed a much deeper GDP contraction than forecast in May, with the economy slipping into recession in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continuing to contract for five consecutive quarters.

A peak to trough decline of 2.1 percent of GDP would be comparable to that seen in the early 1990s and the BOE said that even once the economy emerged from recession, it expected growth to “by historical standards.” very weak”.

The BoE’s aggressive monetary policy tightening will exacerbate immediate pressures on household incomes, but the central bank said it could not avoid an adjustment due to major global shocks.

The MPC said it was acting in the event that a prolonged period of high inflation, driven by global factors, would lead to “more sustainable” domestic price pressures, and reiterated its previous advice that it would “act strongly” if necessary. However, it also stressed that the policy was “not on a predetermined path,” suggesting the 50 basis point rate hike was not necessarily the first of many.

The BoE’s central forecast, which is based on market expectations of a rate hike to 3 percent next year, showed inflation was still at double digits in the third quarter of 2023, but fell back to the 2 percent target a year later. from the central bank. If the BoE were not to take further policy action, its projections show that inflation would still fall below 2 percent by the end of 2024.

The BoE said the uncertainty surrounding its headline forecast – which assumes energy prices will follow market expectations for the next six months but remain unchanged thereafter – was “exceptionally high”, but alternative scenarios it published still “still very high inflation.” short term, a decline in GDP in the coming year and a marked decline in inflation thereafter”.

The BoE has also set out plans to begin the monthly sale of the £875 billion in assets it has built up since 2009 under its quantitative easing program – which it plans to execute at a steady pace so that interest rates remain the main instrument for adjusting interest rates. Monetary policy.

It said it tentatively planned to begin selling gold shortly after the September meeting, with the aim of reducing the stock by around £80 billion in its first 12 months. Given the profile of gilts maturing during this period, this would imply a sales program of around £10 billion per quarter.