Bank of China queues in Sydney explained as five institutions accused of fraud, see funds frozen

A lively corner on one of Sydney’s busiest streets is once again packed with customers waiting to enter a Chinese state bank.

Hundreds of people have lined up in front of the Bank of China on George Street this week, many say in response to fears the communist nation’s economy is gaining momentum, including Xi Jinping freezing a string of banks.

An accused criminal conglomerate from the country’s central province “manipulated” five banks in the Henan and Anhui regions to “illegally withdraw and occupy” government money, causing the state to freeze $8.5 billion in customer money.

Officially, the Bank of China says the crowd outside its Sydney office were simply “students” looking to make bills after arriving in Australia – but many believe this is the seepage effect of the country’s financial crisis.

Daily Mail Australia attended the branch when it opened Thursday morning and saw a crowd that had already gathered outside.

One customer said they were transferring money sent by family in China, while others hinted at a bigger problem.

“I just want my money,” said another man, confirming he was not a “student.”

Chinese authorities confirmed that Henan New Fortune had illegally manipulated its banks to hold its customers’ money in an attempt to defraud investors.

Henan New Fortune Group has manipulated five village banks in Henan and Anhui to illegally withdraw and occupy public funds…

A three-month investigation uncovered the abuse, with the Chinese government promising to refund their money soon.

Bills with less than 50,000 yuan ($7,500) are said to be pouring in money as of last Friday.

However, very few customers of the banks have reported receiving the money, and hundreds are still waiting for their money back.

As a result of the abuse, China’s banking system has taken a massive blow — seemingly affecting residents living abroad.

A bank spokesman said nothing was wrong and emphasized that they were international students queuing outside the branch.

“Because we are the most popular bank for Chinese students in Australia, we are experiencing high demand for our branch services, especially deposit accounts for payments from abroad,” the bank said.

“To maintain Covid safe practices for our employees and customers, we are advising customers to maintain social distancing and this resulted in queues outside the branch on Tuesday.

“For Bank of China Australia, it’s just business as usual.”

Meanwhile, real estate giant Evergrande has more than $300 billion in liabilities and missed a crucial offshore repayment deadline last December.

The company’s CEO and CFO resigned last week after an internal investigation revealed they had misused $2 billion in loans.

Its share price has fallen 75 percent in the past 12 months — fueling a superpower financial crisis — spilling over to its billion citizens.

Dozens of Sydney residents waited outside the Haymarket branch of the Bank of China in the city’s CBD on Tuesday morning.

These factors are believed to have contributed to the bizarre queues outside the Haymarket branch of the Bank of China on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Photos have been shared on social media with various theories as to why customers flock to the state bank.

“If this is the local branch of the Bank of China, people might be afraid it will go under and withdraw their savings,” one wrote.

‘People are afraid that their bank is not liquid. So everyone is afraid they’ll run out of money and want to take everything they can,” commented another.

The Henan banking crisis was described by authorities as a complex scam involving a private financial group that had interests in the lenders and falsified that data by colluding with bank staff and illegally transferring money.

Balances at a bank in the eastern province of Anhui were also frozen.

To restore depositors’ confidence in the sector, authorities in Henan and Anhui have issued refunds to smaller depositors from July 15 following investigations and arrests.

Obviously, many are still trying to get their savings back.