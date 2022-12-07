Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to highest level in 15 years

The central bank raised interest rates at a record pace to 4.25 percent to fight inflation and signaled that rate hikes were nearing an end.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised overnight rates by 50 basis points to the highest level in nearly 15 years, signaling that its historic tightening campaign was nearing its end.

The central bank raised interest rates at a record 400 basis points in nine months to 4.25 percent — a level last seen in January 2008 — to combat inflation well above its target. The bank cited still strong growth and tight labor markets as the reason for the latest increase.

But it eliminated the forward guidance it used since it started raising rates in March, indicating they should continue to rise.

“While the tightening cycle is likely to have peaked, we will have to bear the pain of these higher rates for some time to slow economic growth and thus cool inflation,” said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

Money markets had been betting on a 25 basis point (bp) increase, but a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expected a 50 basis point move.

Gross domestic product growth in the third quarter, which grew at 2.9 percent year-on-year, was stronger than expected and there is still “over-demand” in the economy as labor markets remained tight, it said.

Overall, however, the central bank said the data supported its October forecast that growth would stagnate by the middle of next year.

Looking ahead, the Governing Council will consider whether policy rates should rise further to rebalance supply and demand and restore inflation to normal levels, the bank said in a statement.

Inflation, which stood at 6.9 percent in October, “is still too high,” but the quarterly change in core inflation has eased, indicating “price pressures may be losing momentum,” the bank said.

“They continued to worry about inflation getting entrenched and that’s what this rate hike is really about,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Group, said in a research note.

If the bank’s tightening campaign goes too far, it could lead to a deeper than expected downturn, something the bond market is now signaling to be a risk.

Against the greenback, the Canadian dollar traded 0.3 percent higher at 1.3614, having previously reached a one-month low of 1.3699.