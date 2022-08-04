Bank of America’s view on the labour market isn’t actually evil

Ken Klippenstein of The Intercept did something sharp reporting On national securitytogether with many other documents that wasn’t meant to be reach the public.

So we regret having to publish this take.

But it seems useful to clarify that there is no real scandal in the so-called private memo of Bank of America, published last Friday by the Pierre Omidyar-backed outlet. First, the memo was actually a research note, and those notes are being distributed to thousands of customers.

To be fair, we can see the appeal of the story idea. Sales-side research has long reminded us of the conflicts between investor priorities and employee wellbeing, even if those reminders are unintentional. For example, investors may find political stalemate useful and treatments for chronic diseases unprofitable.

Still, after listening to the discussion about jobs and wages in recent years, the Bank of America note seems downright milquetoast. The offending sections are as follows (via the Intercept):

A modest further increase in the employment rate should help drive up unemployment, but we think most of the increase will come from weaker demand for workers. By the end of next year, we hope the job-to-unemployed ratio has fallen to the more normal highs of the last business cycle. Keep a close eye on these metric and timely indicators of labor market equilibrium, such as unemployment claims and labor market survey questions… wage pressure will also be difficult to reverse. While there may have been a one-off rise in some parts of the labor market, the upward pressure extends to virtually every industry, income and skill level.”

In other words, they hope the job-to-unemployed ratio will be somewhere closer to 2018 levels by the end of 2023. They refer to JOLTS data, of course. There are currently 1.8 vacancies for every unemployed worker, and the level at the end of 2018 would be 1.2 vacancies for every worker.

This drives home the point that think tank Employ America made early this year: One of the main ways the Fed manages inflation is by cutting employment. Central bank officials are raising rates, financing is getting more expensive, companies are forced to choose between paying creditors and employees, and the creditors win. People have less money to spend, so prices don’t rise as much anymore.

In that light, we can look at comments from Larry Summers, who said the following in a June speech: according to a Bloomberg report:

We need five years of unemployment above 5% to contain inflation — in other words, we need two years of unemployment at 7.5% or five years of unemployment at 6% or a year at 10% unemployment … There are numbers that are remarkably discouraging.

A year of unemployment of 10% would mean that about 33 million people are out of a job! 33 million people who want a job! That makes Bank of America’s argument humane.

The bank is right to say there is a record number of job openings, and also that labor costs are rising – the US employment cost index climbed 5.1% in the second quarter of this year, according to the BLS. Excluding state and local government labor costs, it was the fastest increase since at least 2006:

Despite all that, Deutsche Bank argues that the labor shortage adds about one percentage point to the annual inflation rate of 9.1 percent in the US, citing the Chicago Fed to make its case.

By contrast, the price of crude oil in West Texas is up 18 percent this year to $88.40 a barrel, even after a significant drop from its peak above $120. Here’s what the Bank of America note has to say about it :

Only once in a generation have economic downturns, such as the double-dip recession of 1980-82 or the global financial crisis of 2008-09, caused oil demand to contract by more than 2 million b/d. To put this number into context, Russian energy exports were about 8 million b/d before the war began, highlighting the difficulty of keeping large amounts of Russian oil off the world market.

Unfortunately, the Fed cannot do anything about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So Bank of America’s conclusion sounds oddly hopeful:

There is only one major imbalance in the US economy: high inflation. Therefore, slow growth is unlikely to reveal some hidden weaknesses, such as in the recession of 2008-2009. In addition, we believe it will be easier for the Fed to manage a significant slowdown if Fed policy is the cause of the slowdown. For the same reasons, we think that if a recession comes, it will probably be mild…

In other words, the bank argues that a small tick higher in unemployment — at least relative to job openings — will reduce gas demand enough to keep the economy out of a crisis that could hit oil demand by more than 2 million barrels. per year would decrease. day. What is a little less bargaining power weighed against a once-in-a-generation downturn for the second time this generation?

Larry Summers, on the other hand, seems to think the latter option is necessary – remember that the unemployment rate in the US peaked at 10% during the financial crisis.