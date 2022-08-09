Bangladesh’s finance minister warns on loans from China

Bangladesh’s finance minister has warned developing countries should think twice about taking more loans through China’s Belt and Road Initiative as global inflation and slowing growth add pressure to debt-ridden emerging markets.

AHM Mustafa Kamal also said Beijing should be stricter in evaluating its loans out of concern that bad credit decisions would drive countries into debt. He pointed to Sri Lanka, where China-backed non-profit infrastructure projects had exacerbated a severe economic crisis.

“Whatever the situation is [that] is underway worldwide, everyone will think twice before agreeing to this project,” he said in an interview, referring to BRI. “Everyone blames China. China cannot disagree. It’s their responsibility.”

He said the crisis in Sri Lanka made it clear that China had not been rigorous enough in deciding which projects to support. They should “do a thorough study” before lending to a project, he said. “After Sri Lanka . . . we felt that the Chinese authorities are not taking care of this particular aspect, which is very important.”

Bangladesh was the last country in Asia to approach the IMF for financing last month, as rising commodity prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine weighed on its foreign reserves. The country, a participant in China’s BRI, owes about $4 billion, or 6 percent of its total foreign debt, to Beijing.

Kamal said the country wanted a first tranche of $1.5 billion from the IMF as part of a total package of $4.5 billion, including funding to help it fund climate change resilience projects and support its budget.

The fund said the total amount of potential loans for Bangladesh had not yet been negotiated.

Bangladesh is also requesting a total of up to $4 billion more from a range of other multilateral and bilateral lenders, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency, Kamal said. He added that he was optimistic that the country would get loans from them.

His comments came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Bangladesh this weekend to meet with officials including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In a statement, China called itself “Bangladesh’s most trusted long-term strategic partner” and said the pair agreed to strengthen “infrastructure cooperation”.

The economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the rise in global food and fuel prices during the war in Ukraine, has put pressure on many developing countries and some struggling to repay their foreign debt.

Sri Lanka, which was unable to pay its national debt in May, is negotiating an emergency aid program with the IMF. Pakistan, whose foreign reserves have fallen to just a month and a half worth of imports, reached a preliminary agreement with the fund last month to release $1.3 billion as part of an existing $7 billion aid package.

Bangladesh has been hit hard by a rising energy import bill, with fuel shortages causing daily power cuts of several hours. Foreign reserves have also fallen to less than $40 billion, from more than $45 billion a year ago.

However, analysts say the country’s strong export sector, especially the clothing trade, has helped protect the country from recent global shocks and reserves are still sufficient for about five months’ worth of imports, providing the country with some cushioning.

This meant that although “everyone suffers” [and] we are also under pressure”, Bangladesh was not at risk of defaulting like Sri Lanka, Kamal said, adding: “There is no way to even think of such a situation.”

According to the IMF, Bangladesh had a total of $62 billion in foreign debt in 2021, most of which was owed to multilateral lenders such as the World Bank. The country owes $9 billion or 15 percent to government borrowers from Japan, the largest bilateral creditor, followed by China.

Bangladesh’s economy grew rapidly in recent decades from one of the poorest in the region after the war of independence in 1971 to a per capita income of $2,500, more than India and Pakistan.

But climate change poses a significant threat, as the low-lying country of 160 million is vulnerable to rising sea levels, erratic monsoon rains and flooding.

Recommended

The IMF said in a statement this month that its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust would help provide long-term financing for climate change as part of Bangladesh’s loan program. “Unprecedented global shocks pose significant uncertainties for countries like Bangladesh,” it said.

Lack of infrastructure also continues to hamper growth. The government inaugurated the $3.6 billion Padma Bridge near Dhaka in June. The project was built in China but was funded domestically after international lenders withdrew funding over a corruption scandal, though allegations have never been proven. But the government has responded to the economic downturn by canceling a series of planned infrastructure upgrades, including investments in building a 5G network and upgrading highways.

“Which projects are essential and in progress and bearing fruit as soon as possible, we only take care of those projects,” Kamal said. “To other projects we say: no thanks.”