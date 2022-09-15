Bangladesh to play UAE in two T20Is, and undergo training camp in Dubai

The Bangladesh team will travel to Dubai next week to play two T20Is against the UAE and complete a training camp interrupted by rain in Dhaka. Only one training day was possible last week, as the capital and other parts of the country were plagued by heavy rain.

BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the camp in Dubai will run from September 22 to 27, with the two T20Is scheduled for September 25 and 27. The team then returns to Dhaka for a few days before flying to New Zealand for a T20I tri-series against the hosts and Pakistan in early October. All this in preparation for the T20 World Cup, which will start in Australia in mid-October.

“The team couldn’t prepare well here because of the weather,” said Chowdhury. “As a result, we have decided to send the team to the UAE for a preparatory camp with two T20Is against the UAE. We have already contacted the Emirates Cricket Board. We can use the facilities in Dubai Sports City or other places there, which according to our team management will be useful for us.Not much happened here because of the weather.We plan to be there from September 22 to 28. We will return to Dhaka then head for New Zealand. “

Chowdhury said the team management will decide whether Captain Shakib Al Hasan will be recalled from the CPL to attend the camp.

“Dubai only takes three or four hours to travel [to from Dhaka]. We are focused on the facilities we will get there. Not only do we get a good training camp but also a few extra matches in our preparations. The standby players announced along with the World Cup squad will also travel to the UAE.