Bangladesh set sights on second successive home-series win over India

Big picture Beating India in consecutive ODI series at home will be a high mark for Bangladesh, who will take an unassailable lead if they win the second ODI on Wednesday. Their one wicket win in the first ODI made for some compelling viewing, and the 51-run tenth wicket score between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman confirmed how dangerous Bangladesh is at home.

However, they won from an unlikely position and India will regret the chances they gave the last wicket pair. They could also look to rethink how they handled their at bat. Given how tricky the pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium was to save, and considering their tally of 186 turned out to be close to a winning one, India could look at some of their dismissals – two came from reverse sweeps and two off pulls against Ebadot Hossain’s extra bounce – and wonder if they might have been better served by hitting out the 50 overs. KL Rahul, who top-scored with a 70-ball 73, suggested that 230-240 would have been a good score on that surface.

India fielded their side with four all-rounders and while most of them bowled well, three of them fell for single-digit scores. One match may be too small a sample to draw conclusions from, but there is a chance India could look to bolster their batting with another mid-order specialist.

Bangladesh also has problems to worry about. They went 104 balls without hitting a boundary in a phase of the first ODI, and all that pressure contributed to their collapse from 128 for 4 to 136 for 9. If the pitch is similar on Wednesday, maybe their batsmen should come out with clearer plans regarding their scoring areas.

However, their bowling was impressive. Mustafizur, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud forced the batters onto the back foot, literally and figuratively, and Shakib Al Hasan skillfully used the natural variation on offer to take five wickets. Mehidy was also effective in the first power play. If they can put on another collective performance on Wednesday, India may find it difficult to get back into the series.

Form guide bangladesh WWLLW (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

India LLWWL

In the spotlight Mohammed Siraj was a bright spot in India’s inexperienced bowling attack on Sunday, bowling at a brisk pace and pulling out a bit of movement to take three wickets. Siraj has only played 14 ODIs but he has shown at several stages how good he is at leading a pace bowling attack without Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. If there is help for him on Wednesday, expect him to continue to trouble Bangladesh’s batters.

After the first ODI, Mehidy Hasan Miraz said it didn’t look like it Liton Badger led the ODI side for the first time. For a cricketer of his stature, Litton has not captained much in major domestic or franchise cricket, but he stood out for his tactical savvy and maturity. He is undoubtedly the leading batsman in various formats for Bangladesh in 2022, especially in ODIs where they do not have a permanent captain Tamim Iqbal. However, the challenges are mounting for Litton, and he will be looking to lead the way with his bat and in the field as Bangladesh try to gain the advantage after leading 1-0.

Shakib Al Hasan was the most impressive cog in a collective bowling show in the first ODI•AFP/Getty Images

Team news

Bangladesh is unlikely to break their winning combination for the second ODI.

bangladesh (probably): 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Litton Das (capt), 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain 11.

India may want to add a batsman to their line-up for the second ODI. In that case, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi and Rajat Patidar could be selected. It is not yet known whether Axar Patel has recovered from the rib injury that kept him out of the first ODI. If so, he will probably replace Shahbaz Ahmed.

India (likely): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11Kuldeep Sen.

Location and conditions

Spin will continue to play an important part in the second game in Dhaka, and the fast bowlers will have uncertain pace and bounce to exploit if the pitch plays like on Sunday. Despite the 12:00 start, both sides will likely want to bowl first as evening dew remains a factor.

Statistics and tidbits In the opening match of India’s last ODI series in Bangladesh in 2015, Mustafizur Rahman took a five wicket haul on his debut. This time he went wicketless in the series opener, but his 10 not out ended up being a match-winning effort.

Shakib and Ebadot made it the fourth time that two Bangladeshi bowlers took four or more wickets in an ODI innings. It was the second time a fast bowler had been involved in the combination.

If Virat Kohli scores 21, he will become the second visiting batter to score 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh. Kumar Sangakara is at the top of that list with 1045 runs. Kohli’s 979 runs averaged 75.30 and a strike rate of 99.59.

Quotes

“The guys were ecstatic. Very happy. Rightly so. It was a fantastic win for us. But come today, it’s done. We had a good long talk. We have to take the positives and lessons from the last game. We have Trying to improve in every department tomorrow because we know it will be a tough game.”

Bangladeshi coach Russell Domingo about his team’s preparations after leading 1-0