Bangladesh seeks IMF loan as rising import bills hit South Asia

Bangladesh has approached the IMF for a multi-billion dollar loan, making it the last South Asian country to seek international financial aid as rising food and fuel prices put pressure on emerging economies worldwide.

The IMF said Bangladesh has contacted the country to start negotiations on a program, adding it was looking for a “resilience and sustainability” facility designed to help countries adapt to climate change. . Local media in Bangladesh reported that the government demanded $4.5 billion.

“The IMF stands ready to support Bangladesh and staff will consult with authorities on the design of the program,” the IMF said. The IMF did not comment on the potential size of the package, adding that “the amount of support will be part of discussions on the design of the program”.

Bangladesh’s approach to the IMF comes because nearby Sri Lanka and Pakistan have also sought help. Both countries have been hit by inflation, dwindling foreign reserves and the ensuing domestic political turmoil.

Sri Lanka’s misery, in particular, has made the country a symbol of the political and economic dangers of rising commodity prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year.

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned earlier this month and fled abroad in response to widespread protests against his rule. Crippling shortages of fuel, medicine and food have led to a dramatic drop in living standards since the country failed to pay its more than $50 billion in foreign debt in May.

Many analysts worry that Pakistan could follow Sri Lanka in default of its external debt unless it manages to stabilize its foreign exchange reserves and currencies.

Bangladesh is better positioned than other South Asian countries, thanks in part to its stronger export sector, with the clothing trade being a valuable source of foreign exchange.

It also now faces a rising import bill, but Bangladeshi officials rejected suggestions that the country was facing a crisis. They argued that Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves — equivalent to about five months of imports — provided the country with a buffer.

“If the IMF conditions are favorable for the country and are compatible with our development policy, we will go for it, otherwise not,” Bangladesh’s finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told reporters in Dhaka on Wednesday. “Applying for a loan from the IMF does not mean that Bangladesh’s economy is in bad shape.”

Economists fear that pressure will only increase in South Asia, a region largely dependent on energy imports.

Although Sri Lanka has not yet reached an agreement on terms with the IMF, Pakistan reached a preliminary deal this month for a $1.3 billion loan, as part of an existing $7 billion aid package.

Pakistani central bank governor Murtaza Syed told the Financial Times in an interview this week that he hoped the IMF would finalize the deal next month. “We have coverage of the IMF program during what is going to be a very difficult 12 months globally,” he said.