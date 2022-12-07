Bangladesh opt to bat with one change; India pick Axar and Malik

Toss bangladesh chose bat vs India
Bangladesh again won the toss, but this time opted to bat rather than chase as they did in the first ODI, which was played at the same ground in Mirpur.
This game is played on a different pitch than the opening ODI and the surface looked quite brown. Anjum Chopra said on the broadcast that it might be better to bat compared to the first match where India managed just 186 and Bangladesh chased down the target with only one wicket in hand thanks to the heroics of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
bangladesh: 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Litton Das (capt), 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Ebadot Hossain
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Umran Malik