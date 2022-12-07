Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Bangladesh opt to bat with one change; India pick Axar and Malik

Bangladesh again won the toss, but this time opted to bat rather than chase as they did in the first ODI, which was played at the same ground in Mirpur.

Bangladesh changed their bowling combination choosing left arm spinner Nasum Ahmed over pace bowler Hasan Mahmud who was their most expensive bowler in the opening ODI. India made two changes, one of which was forced. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen was complaining of some back stiffness and he was replaced by Umran Malik, who had entered the side as a replacement for Mohammed Shami. And now that Axar Patel was fit again, he replaced fellow left-turning all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

This game is played on a different pitch than the opening ODI and the surface looked quite brown. Anjum Chopra said on the broadcast that it might be better to bat compared to the first match where India managed just 186 and Bangladesh chased down the target with only one wicket in hand thanks to the heroics of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

bangladesh: 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Litton Das (capt), 3 Anamul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Nasum Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Ebadot Hossain

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Umran Malik

