Bangladesh bowl first with Nurul leading in Shakib’s absence

Toss Bangladesh chose to bowl against Pakistan

Bangladesh has won the toss and will field first against Pakistan. In the first T20I of the tri-series, Nurul Hasan made the right call on a crisp, sunny afternoon in Christchurch and promptly called in Pakistan. Both captains acknowledged it looked like a good shot to save, while Babar Azam said Pakistan had 170 in mind.

Pakistan go in with just three pace bowlers, while Shadab Khan, who suffered an injury in the final T20I against England last week, is allowed to come in at number five. Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris and Haris Rauf are the three fast bowlers.

Shakib Al Hasan is not yet available for Bangladesh, so Nurul will continue to replace him. Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz make up the frontline bowling attack, with Mehidy also slated to finish in number three.

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed