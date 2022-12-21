Bangladesh bat, and play Mominul, Taskin; India bring in Jaydev Unadkat for Kuldeep Yadav

Toss Bangladesh opted to vs India
Shakib somewhat agreed with India’s assessment, saying the seamstresses might get some help for the first few hours, but spinners would be more effective from day three. On the eve of the match, Allan Donald, Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach, had confirmed that Shakib would bowl in this test, meaning the hosts had three spinners and two seamers.
bangladesh: 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Litton Das, 5 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 6 Mushfiqur Rahim, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11Khaled Ahmad
India: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 KL Rahul (capt), 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Shreyas Iyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj