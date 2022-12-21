Bangladesh bat, and play Mominul, Taskin; India bring in Jaydev Unadkat for Kuldeep Yadav

Toss Bangladesh opted to vs India

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test at Mirpur. The hosts made two changes, bringing in Mominul Haque for Yasir Ali and Taskin Ahmed for Ebadot Hossain, who has a back injury.

KL Rahul had taken a blow to the hand as he smashed into the nets on Wednesday, but was fit to lead India again in the absence of Rohit Sharma. He said India would also have batted first but was “not very disappointed” in losing the coin toss.

India made one change to their XI: Jaydev Unadkat, whose only test so far was in 2010, replaced Kuldeep Yadav. Between his two appearances, India 118 tests played . Kuldeep was player of the match in the first Test for his eight wickets in the match and 40 with the bat. But given the grass on the field, India decided to go with three sailors and two spinners.

Shakib somewhat agreed with India’s assessment, saying the seamstresses might get some help for the first few hours, but spinners would be more effective from day three. On the eve of the match, Allan Donald, Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach, had confirmed that Shakib would bowl in this test, meaning the hosts had three spinners and two seamers.

bangladesh: 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Litton Das, 5 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 6 Mushfiqur Rahim, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11Khaled Ahmad