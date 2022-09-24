Bangladesh and Ireland qualify for 2023 women’s T20 World Cup

Bangladesh and Ireland have booked their places for the next Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa early next year. In the semi-finals of the qualifying tournament in Abu Dhabi, while Bangladesh beat Thailand, Ireland got past Zimbabwe. The two teams will meet in the final on Sunday, but this has no bearing on their presence at the World Cup.

Bangladesh 113 for 5 (Rumana 28*, Murshida 26, Kanoh 1-13) batting Thailand 102 for 6 (Chantham 64, Salma 3-18, Sanjida 2-7) by 11 runs

Natthakan Chantham’s attacking 64 off 51 balls went in vain for Thailand in the other semi-final as lack of support from the other batsmen and sharp bowling from Bangladesh proved decisive in a low-scoring match. Chantham hit four fours and three sixes in his knock, but the second best score in Thailand’s reply to Bangladesh’s 113 for 5 was captain Naruemol Chaiwai’s 12.

Sanjida Akter Meghla and Salma Khatun had reduced Thailand to 13 for 3 by the fifth over before Chantham and Chaiwai briefly stabilized the innings with a partnership of 32 which was broken by Nahida Akter. But Chantham continued the fight by adding 50 with Sornnarin Tippoch, but Salma took two late wickets – including Chantham’s – to secure Bangladesh’s win and a place at the World Cup.

Bangladesh also had a tough time with the bat, losing three wickets for 29 runs in a mini-collapse in the middle overs as the Thai bowlers kept chipping away. Their top three got off to a steady start but couldn’t get out of the blocks and Bangladesh were restricted to just 81 after 17 overs.

However, Rumana Ahmed and Ritu Moni hit 32 off the remaining three overs to give their team a late boost which proved decisive in the end. Rumana hit an unbeaten 28 off 24 deliveries and Moni hit 17 from ten balls.

“We have played together for so many years, this is our time to show the world how good we are, how much we have improved as a team,” Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said after the win. “There are many experienced and talented players in our side and we need to show the kind of potential we have.”

Ireland 137 for 6 (Prendergast 28, Stokell 26*, Sibanda 2-24) batted Zimbabwe 133 for 6 (Mayers 39, Musonda 31, Maguire 2-18, Kelly 2-27) with four runs

It was a close affair in the first semi-final as Ireland rode on a combined batting effort to post a competitive 137 for 6, but then Zimbabwe gave the target a spirited chase before falling just four runs short.

Asked to bat first, Ireland had Orla Prendergast top score with 28 at just better than a run-a-ball, while Rebecca Stokell provided the icing on the cake with an aggressive 26 not out from No. 6. Stokell’s The 12-ball innings, with one four and two sixes, ensured Ireland piled on 41 runs in the last four overs.

They had got off to a quiet start as captain Laura Delany managed just 22 from 29 balls, with Nomvelo Sibanda keeping track of the opposition up top. Sibanda took 2 for 24 from four overs while Kelis Ndlovu, though expensive, also claimed two wickets.

Like Ireland, Zimbabwe took their time to get going with the bat. The first five overs yielded just 20 runs as 19-year-old Jane Maguire struck twice to remove Ndlovu and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano. That’s when Sharne Mayers and captain Mary-Anne Musonda came down to add 50 before Arlene Kelly bowled the former after she scored 39 from 36 deliveries.

When Cara Murray got Musonda out for 31. Zimbabwe required another 39 off 29 balls with six wickets in hand but they fell short despite quick cameos from Modester Mupachikwa and Josephine Nkomo.