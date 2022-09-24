Bangladesh and Ireland qualify for 2023 women’s T20 World Cup
Bangladesh 113 for 5 (Rumana 28*, Murshida 26, Kanoh 1-13) batting Thailand 102 for 6 (Chantham 64, Salma 3-18, Sanjida 2-7) by 11 runs
Bangladesh also had a tough time with the bat, losing three wickets for 29 runs in a mini-collapse in the middle overs as the Thai bowlers kept chipping away. Their top three got off to a steady start but couldn’t get out of the blocks and Bangladesh were restricted to just 81 after 17 overs.
Ireland 137 for 6 (Prendergast 28, Stokell 26*, Sibanda 2-24) batted Zimbabwe 133 for 6 (Mayers 39, Musonda 31, Maguire 2-18, Kelly 2-27) with four runs
It was a close affair in the first semi-final as Ireland rode on a combined batting effort to post a competitive 137 for 6, but then Zimbabwe gave the target a spirited chase before falling just four runs short.
“It’s a big relief that we won. They ran us to the last ball; it was a very competitive game,” Delany said. “We weren’t successful last time, so we wanted to do things differently. We had a very good season – some brilliant wins against some tough teams. Qualifying for the World Cup is the next step on the journey. We’re going to play some better sides, hopefully more regularly.”