Bangkok, Tokyo and Bali are popular year-end destinations among Singaporean travelers

SINGAPORE – Bangkok, Tokyo and Bali were favorite destinations before the pandemic and remain popular during this year-end travel season.

Kuala Lumpur and Seoul round out the top five places people visit in Singapore between December 2022 and February 2023, based on accommodation search data from travel booking platform Expedia.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its low-cost arm Scoot declined to disclose the airlines’ most popular routes, citing commercial sensitivities. But a spokesman for SIA said it expects demand in East Asia to pick up on the recent easing of border controls, especially during holiday periods such as Chinese New Year, which falls on January 22.

SIA occupancy rates in East Asia, including destinations such as South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Hong Kong, have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels. In November it was 81 percent, compared to 88 percent in November 2019.

Newlyweds Tan Ting Wei, 33, and Ronda Lim, 32, who got married in December, spent two weeks in Japan on their honeymoon, visiting cities such as Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo.

Both are fans of the country. Mr. Tan, who is the transformation leader at a fire protection equipment supplier, has been there for ski trips, while Ms. Lim, a civil servant, is looking for all 47 prefectures in Japan.

The couple had planned to go to Croatia, but changed their plans less than a month before their trip after the airline canceled their connecting flight from Turkey to Croatia.

“Japan had just reopened and we saw friends vacationing there. We both love the country very much and we enjoy Japanese food,” said Ms. Lim.