Bandwagon Nation is a loving nation that loves Graham Arnold, old mate, thingy, ory.

Arnold is a sporty analogue of Anthony Albanese: as fashionable as Lowe’s chinos, ground into a hard pebble by years of walking, an unexpectedly good fit for the here and now. Handling so many relative unknowns was a perceived weakness that Arnold turned into a strength. In anonymity there is unity. Compare these Socceroos with the Golden Generation of 2006, which had many stars, many egos. The current group is more of a Copper Generation, cheaper but functional. Even the commentators at the first Test in Perth are talking about the world game. Credit:Getty The contrast to the atmospheric vacuum in which Australia’s cricketers play in Perth is so stark that Arnold’s claim that the Socceroos are our national team seems less like a motivational tool and more like a wind vane. A key moment in the week’s cricket was when the commentators finally gave up on the match they were being paid to watch and started chatting about how much they were enjoying the football. Some might see that as a form of gatecrashing, exploiting another sport that suddenly garners more attention than theirs. I saw it as the great Australian ecumenical love of sport, pushing its boundaries and bringing everyone in.

When Duncan Armstrong won the 200m freestyle in Seoul in 1988, it was 16 years since an Australian won a gold medal in an Olympic Games attended by all major nations. It mattered, and you feel the Socceroos matter in Qatar in the same way. Loading Australians may look inward most of the year, but we have a deep curiosity about our place in the world, a curiosity that can only be satisfied through participation in global competition. The wheels of the bandwagon will come off again, as they always do, but for now it shows genuine appreciation for the achievement of getting anywhere near the top of a global sporting event. Of course, those who already had posters of Milos Degenek and Aziz Behich on their walls deserve VIP access, whether in Qatar or in Federation Square. They were first with the Socceroos and will be last. But the spirit that Graham Arnold has nurtured is that no one is left out, even those who can't tell one end of a football from the other. It was a joyful surprise, this ride, and there are 25 million seats.